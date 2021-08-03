NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market to grow by USD 73.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 51% during 2021-2025.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market is segmented by product (ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The convergence of AI and IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Sizing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Forecast
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
