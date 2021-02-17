CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of six U.S. patents and applications from Johnson Controls for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for the insurance industry which connects and analyzes data to aid in automated insurance risk assessments, underwriting, and the premium adjustment process. The portfolio, available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 123, describes ways to use AI for augmented insurance claim filing and settlement. The insurance industry is rapidly moving toward a model that utilizes AI and ML to automate the insurance claim process and these methodologies increase the accuracy of that process. The portfolio will benefit commercial lines and other property & casualty insurers seeking to implement AI solutions.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
