NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market in China - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Artificial intelligence in supply chain market in China is estimated to grow by USD 5.92 billion from  2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.54% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The artificial intelligence market share growth in the supply chain in China by the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. The automotive supply chain is a supply chain management that is particularly engaged in the automotive sector. This is closely associated to complete cycle chain management starting from the supply of raw materials from suppliers to the distribution of vehicles to consumers. As the middle-class population grows and increases in disposable income, the sales of the automotive industry are expected to increase as one of the aspirations of the middle-class population is owning a car. Thus, automotive production in China is estimated to increase during the forecast period. 

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in investments and R&D in AI startups, the adoption of AI for enhancing consumer services and satisfaction, and the demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes. However, the shortage of AI technology experts is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The artificial intelligence market in supply chain in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand identity, technology, and distribution to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Dynamo management Co. LLC, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Accenture Plc - The company provides supply chain analytics and AI in driving relevance, resilience, and responsibility.
  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers supply chain twin and pulse which is building a digital representation of the supply chain with end-to-end visibility.
  • Dynamo management Co. LLC - The company caters the supply chain management with AI-powered software.
  • General Electric Co., -  The company offers avitas system which will use predictive data analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence to deliver advanced inspection services to the oil and gas and supply chain.
  • International Business Machines Corp - The company offers supply chain management is the handling of the entire production flow of a good or service.
Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in China report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, retail, consumer-packaged goods, food and beverages, and others.
  • By Component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market In China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

34.82

Regional analysis

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Dynamo management Co. LLC, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

