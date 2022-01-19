LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the first time the AI LA Community was able to offer scholarships for the 'Become an AI Product Manager' nanodegree on the Udacity online education platform through a partnership with Wiase Research Institute.
AI LA's workforce development program, IDEAS (Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Allyship in STEAM), uses a skills-first approach to increase agility and provide new opportunities that will help underrepresented talent advance their careers and be considered for high-paying roles in an AI-powered world.
"Our partnership with the IDEAS program is a crucial element to how we see ourselves applying value to local governance of AI. AI is on the horizon of becoming widely adopted across many verticals in industries critical to the everyday lives of people from across the globe. Our firm in partnership with AI LA is focusing on bringing a hands-on approach to applying workforce development to ecosystems like Los Angeles to spread access and opportunity for all interested in ethical AI." Joshua Armah, Chief Scientist, Wiase Research Institute.
As more organizations explore and adopt AI, there will be a greater need for AI-competent product managers to lead the vision, empathize with users, mitigate risks, manage expectations, and become effective translators to ensure that their product is representative of its intended users.
"Our IDEAS Program demonstrates our commitment to the responsible development of AI by creating more opportunities for underrepresented product managers to become fluent in AI concepts. This is just the beginning of a multi-phased plan to develop a collaborative ecosystem for the development of Responsible AI here in LA." Todd Terrazas, AI LA Community's Founder and Executive Director
The scholarships were awarded based on the applicant's social impact vision and goals using AI for good, upon completion of the program. A community AI project will be assigned to the cohort to collaborate with AI LA & Wiase to showcase the skills acquired by the graduates, who will gain access to a mentor network, ongoing support, project-based learning, and networking opportunities.
Since the announcement on December 16th, 2021, AI LA received a total of 72 applications. The first cohort's orientation will begin on January 20th, 2022. AI LA and Wiase aim to graduate 100 fellows by March 2023 at the first annual gala to celebrate the alumni's accomplishments.
About AI LA Community
An independent non-profit organization supporting the research, development, ethical application, and public education of artificial intelligence and frontier technologies through media, events, and workforce development in the greater Los Angeles region.
About Wiase Research Institute
Wiase Research Institute is a BIPOC led AI research firm delivering solutions for AI Localism, AI Governance, and AI Adoption through ethical approaches to help implement AI projects that can be used by a wide array of stakeholders to address social or environmental issues in cities and communities around the world.
