FAIRFAX, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among the many industries hard hit by the pandemic are performing arts organizations and venues that host live music, theater, movies and other events and exhibits. Relief is available through a federal grant program but knowing how to access funds can be daunting.
The December 2020 stimulus package included a $16 billion provision for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Many types of businesses related to the performing arts, visual arts and more may be eligible, including live performance venue operators and promoters, performing arts organizations, theater producers, talent representatives, movie theater operators, and more.
Grant funds can be applied to a wide array of expenses, including payroll, rent/mortgage payments, utilities, debt payments, operating expenses and more. Eligible applicants will receive funds equal to 45 percent of their 2019 gross earned revenue. The maximum award any venue can receive is $10 million. Organizations that received funds under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) may still be eligible to apply for SVOG.
"There are so many organizations that could benefit from the SVOG program who may be intimidated by the application process," said Nuance Bryant, SVOG program outreach manager for Widelity, Inc. "Widelity can ease the process of complicated government application writing so organizations can receive the maximum funding to which they are entitled."
Widelity, a leading provider of consulting solutions for government compliance and reimbursement, can make it easier for businesses to access SVOG funds. Widelity can assist businesses with determining their organization's eligibility for the program, and then will gather, process, quality check and write all explanations of work, and handle all documentation and communication necessary in the application process.
