WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In our ever-expanding environment, one thing seems certain—change. In fact, the forces that propel change are on the rise and no sector seems immune. Racial equity is long sought and overdue. Women's rights demand attention. Can we afford free college tuition for all? Is healthcare a right? What can we do about hunger in America? What are our thoughts about immigration, or about incarceration? Child care? Homelessness? Affordable housing? Is climate really changing? What ails the economy? The concerns are infinite and real.
ArtsWestchester is putting its ear to the ground, so to speak. Knowing that the arts can illuminate issues, the organization has announced three $10,000 grants to artists whose projects fit the criteria of a new grant program called Voices for Change. "It's part of our organization's effort to broaden the civic conversation. As an artist, you can elevate the discourse. Say it in art. Or music. Or even dance. Partner with a community organization and opt in to Voices for Change," said ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam.
To find out how to submit your proposal by the April 5 deadline, visit https://artswestchester.org/grants/voices-for-change.
About ArtsWestchester
For more than 50 years, ArtsWestchester has been the community's connection to the arts. Founded in 1965, it is the largest, private, not-for-profit arts council in New York State. Its mission is to provide leadership, vision, and support, to ensure the availability, accessibility, and diversity of the arts. ArtsWestchester provides programs and services that enrich the lives of everyone in Westchester County. ArtsWestchester helps fund concerts, exhibitions and plays through grants; brings artists into schools and community centers; advocates for the arts; and builds audiences through diverse marketing initiatives. In 1998, ArtsWestchester purchased the nine-story neo-classical bank building at 31 Mamaroneck Avenue which has since been transformed into a multi-use resource for artists, cultural organizations, and the community. A two-story gallery is located on the first floor of ArtsWestchester's historic building in downtown White Plains.
Media Contact
Dean Bender, Thompson & Bender, 0147621900, dean@thompson-bender.com
SOURCE ArtsWestchester