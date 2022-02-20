NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Artsy Assets announced the sixth wave of Cybergoats, a collection of remunerative NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-721 token ID: CYBR). The collection enables each owner to receive a full rebate for each goat minted directly on the company's website.
The sixth wave of Cybergoats will launch from Artsy Assets' official website at 10AM PDT on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022. The wave consists of 1000 new Cybergoat NFTs.
"As the project has been generating a substantial amount of interest, we expect the sixth wave of Cybergoats to sell out quickly. We are doubling the number of goats available to the public, and we appreciate the support of our fans. We are grateful to have had a chance to significantly improve our smart contract, software, art, website and DAO governance model. We are building a token ecosystem that will enable each owner to "milk" his or her Cybergoat. We are also working to automate many processes and are operating under the principle of '1 goat - 1 vote.' Goat owners actively participate in our Discord group and heavily influence the project's further development," said Alixsof, a founding member of the Artsy Assets Team.
Artsy Assets constantly monitors the Cybergoats blockchain activity and keeps track of current owners. All of the funds from original non-fungible token sales, and all of the resale commissions generated by the collection are redistributed as a rebate to current goat owners. The traditional NFT component remains unchanged, with owners being able to list their Cybergoats for resale at any time.
"As more owners get on board, we are especially excited about moving towards becoming a fully distributed autonomous organization. Because of the direct incentive to do so, the new NFT owners have been actively contributing to project development and marketing. The first five waves proved that the concept works, and we are excited to continue building the future together with our owners," added Alixsof.
In order to support artists, cover team and software development expenses, donate to various goat-related charities and cover platform fees such as transfers, approvals and NFT minting, Artsy Assets is currently planning on keeping and milking every fifth goat along with other goat owners. The charities selected to date are Heifer International and Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance.
