NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arup—a global provider of design, engineering, and consulting services in the built environment, and a recognized expert in the design of low-energy laboratories—is pleased to announce that Principal Jennifer DiMambro has been named the firm's Science, Industry & Technology Leader for the Americas region. DiMambro will focus on development of the science sector and generating new opportunities in the advanced manufacturing and technology markets.
With Arup since 1996, DiMambro previously served as the Science Leader of the firm's UK, India, Middle East, and Africa region. She brings two decades of engineering and project management experience covering all phases of design and construction. Her expertise includes laboratories and the integration of scientific requirements within industrial, pharmaceutical and research buildings. DiMambro directed Arup's work on University of Cambridge's Sainsbury Laboratory—the first laboratory building to be awarded the prestigious Stirling Prize—and the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre for Neural Circuits and Behaviour in London, which collected a number of 'Project of the Year' awards. DiMambro also led Arup's Future of Labs report, which offers insights on how building design needs to adapt to reflect the changing needs of scientific research.
"I'm excited to help the Americas science, industry and technology business continue building on our growth. With our team's great knowledge of architecture and a breadth of engineering and consulting expertise, we bring unique value to clients tackling the complex challenges that come with science and industry projects," said DiMambro.
Spanning seven offices across the Americas region, Arup's Science, Industry & Technology team works on the development and design of some of the most functionally demanding buildings in the scientific and industrial sector. Most recently, Arup celebrated the groundbreaking of Fermilab's Long Baseline Neutrino Facility (Far Site) in Lead, South Dakota.
Arup augments expertise in building engineering and buildings systems with a wide range of advisory services designed to support clients throughout the project life cycle, including transaction and procurement advice, low energy and high containment lab design, operational readiness consulting, climate and resilience planning, and digital transformation consulting.
