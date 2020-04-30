KYIV, Ukraine, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ARVI VR Inc., the world's leading VR game development company, announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic they put their top VR games into the hands of home users on Steam, Oculus, and Viveport. Most ARVI VR games, which could formerly be played only in special VR escape rooms, will be available for home use in the single-player mode starting this month. The exclusiveness of games in all LBE VR venues will remain unchanged.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the quarantine causes more stress and anxiety, ARVI VR decided to give home users access to their immersive VR games by having put them on the online platforms for virtual reality. Gamers all over the globe can now get realistic VR experiences whenever they want without the need to leave their homes. To read more information on games, please visit https://vr.arvilab.com/arvigames.
"During these uncertain times we want to help people, who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus quarantine, beat the boredom," said Michael Dementii, CEO of ARVI VR. "Home users will get access to a great collection of our VR games and will be able to play them in the single-player mode."
About ARVI VR Inc.
ARVI VR has been the lead developer in the world of innovative VR escape rooms for over 4 years. ARVI VR is recognized for a broad portfolio of exclusive multiplayer Escape Rooms and games that combine well-crafted plots, thought-provoking puzzles, and an incredible experience of full immersion into virtual reality. In 2019, a team of game developers and designers from ARVI released 8 games such as Mission Sigma, Christmas Story, House of Fear, Cyberpunk, Sanctum, The Prison, Signal Lost, Jungle Quest. It is also expected that 15 more games will be launched within 2020. At the moment 150+ locations around the globe use ARVI VR games which are translated into more than 25 languages. The ARVI VR products meet the requirements of all players, professional and novice, and conform to the gaming industry standards. More information about ARVI company can be found at https://vr.arvilab.com/about.