RENO, Nev., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time advertising for businesses to reach consumers has been released as an app, ArvzApp. The app officially went live this week for both iOS and Android devices.
ArvzApp was created to enhance mobile business engagement. The mobile app enables businesses to keep in touch with their customers through the current rapidly changing times. Customers and travelers can be informed of guidelines, procedures, and hours. Proprietors control and upload high-quality photos and video clips with options for live streaming. QR codes are generated for businesses to enable hands free menus and customized options. With a custom QR code feature, ArvzApp is the alternative to a paperless solution.
The ArvzApp brand character, ARV (Alien Resident Visitor) demonstrates no matter where you are, the user will be able to find out WussUp around them.
ArvzApp Mobile App Brings:
- Geo Based Technology
- Custom QR code generated for businesses
- Push Notifications
- Businesses control their own content
- Live Camera Streaming
- Free Business Trial for 2 months
- Free download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
ArvzApp was designed by creative visionary, designer and Co-Founder, Michael Kungl. "I wanted to be involved with a product that was not only fun to interact with but one that was visually captivating for businesses to capitalize on their market reach." – Michael L. Kungl, Co-Founder | Disney / StarWars Artist
For more information, or to read more about the mobile traveling app, visit ArvzApp.com. Check out the ArvzApp video to see WussUp.
Media Contact:
Dana Marie, Director ArvzApp Inc.
243078@email4pr.com
(949) 285-1218
"ArvzApp, the Social App that Knows WussUp"