Channel Marketing Veteran Lauded for Vision, Expertise and Dedication to Channel Excellence
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in full managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nicole Steele, Director, Channel Marketing & Enablement, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022.
This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Honorees come from all corners of the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions impact the industry every day.
These extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership by bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life. CRN celebrates these women, who deserve recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
Steele has more than 20 years of experience building strong partner relationships, creating programs to drive revenue for partners, enabling vendors to achieve performance goals and delivering an exceptional partner experience. She joined Aryaka in January 2022, before the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program. Her immediate goals are to meet as many of Aryaka's partners as possible, simplify processes and make it easier for partners to succeed. Her commitment to her team is evident, and she fosters a culture of continuous learning, constantly challenging the status quo, making innovation a priority and improving systems.
"Nicole joined Aryaka and hit the ground running in developing tools and processes to support the new Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program," said Craig Patterson, Aryaka's Channel Chief and Vice President of Sales – Americas. "She brings high energy and creativity to the program and focuses on key metrics that will drive results for partners and the Aryaka team."
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
About Aryaka
Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company and a Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry's best customer and application experience. The company's customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.
