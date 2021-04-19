SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate the mothers from around the globe ARC Entertainment Company will be performing a special week of shows leading up to Mother's Day. They will livestream Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1PM PST. These five performances will include an acoustic version of the song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," by Israel Kamakakwi'wo'ole. An additional dedicated dance to Military Moms around the globe will take place on Mother's Day, Sunday May 9 during the livestream.
"As a mom of two young boys, I know how challenging this year has been," said Principal Dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen. "This is our way of saying thank you for all of the moms juggling home school, mom life and working from home. We also want to thank our Military Moms for all they do and dedicate this special dance for our Mother's Day livestream."
Since the stay-at-home orders were enforced in March 2020, the Principal Ballet Dancers of ARC Entertainment Company have not stopped live streaming their Backyard Ballet free ballet performances. In fact, to date they have given over 250 live performances and counting. Recently the trio traveled to Waikiki, Hawaii, where they had an opportunity to perform for the Children's Charity Shriners and they also continued their livestream from a different setting, the beach.
ARC Entertainment Company features principal dancers Kirsten Bloom Allen, Magnus Christofferson and Tigran Sargsyan. The dancers have appeared on over 40 local, regional and national television shows and have danced for the US Military. Additionally, they have taught children at ECF the basics of dance, performed for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Seniors online at http://www.seniorly.com as well as Noah's Ark, a low-income housing property in Lakeland, Florida and even received a shout out during the San Diego Mayor's Daily Briefing reminding residents to tune-in and watch their daily live streams.
The performers have been featured on several nationally syndicated television shows including Good Morning America, LXTV, "Right This Minute," and "Daytime." Additionally, they have been featured on several television news programs throughout the US including their hometown market of San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Phoenix, and San Antonio.
In addition to their original dancing, in February, the trio released the short film "I Wish I Could Dance," written and directed by Tigran Sargsyan. It has won eight awards so far including best Romantic Comedy, Best Actress Kirsten Bloom Allen, and Best Actor Magnus Christofferson.
The year of 2020 was a great one for ARC Entertainment Company.
In December, the trio produced a live streamed Holiday themed Backyard Ballet Holiday Special, that was hosted by Joey Fatone and Jason Logan, and streamed globally by ScreenZLive, which garnered national attention. They also produced a short film, "Covid Rockin," a satirical look at a day in the life during COVID. Inspired by iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the short film marks filmmaker Magnus Christofferson's directorial debut. It was produced by Christofferson along with ARC Entertainment Company and marks the debut performance of fellow dancer and comedian Tigran Sargsyan and ballerina Kirsten Bloom Allen. "Covid Rockin," was awarded the Certificate of Achievement Award from The Indie Short Fest in September.
For more information, please visit http://www.arcentertainmentcompany.com.
ABOUT ARC ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY:
Kirsten, Magnus, and Tigran are the Directors of ARC Entertainment Company which is their creative concept for merging dance with rock music, art, and cinema.
Kirsten Bloom Allen is the Founder and Principal Ballerina of ARC Entertainment Company. Allen's career included many notable performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and well as performances in China. Kirsten also danced a private ballet performance for former president George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Kirsten has been described as a "beautiful dancer with a sensual style of movement that draws her audience in." Kirsten is a wife and a mother of two boys.
Magnus Christofferson is the Artistic Director and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company. Magnus is from Denmark and danced with the prestigious Royal Danish Ballet in Copenhagen. Magnus wrote, produced and starred in the award-winning film "The Dancer."
Tigran Sargsyan is the Resident Choreographer and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company. Tigran is from Armenia and has performed throughout Europe and the US as a principal male dancer. Tigran received a scholarship from The Rudolph Nureyev Foundation and was a competitor at the renowned ballet competition "Prix de Lausanne."
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Kirsten, Magnus and Tigran made the decision to quarantine together in order to offer free dance performances via livestream daily on Facebook and Instagram. They transformed Kirsten's backyard into a stage and have performed over 175 free shows (and counting) to viewers globally via Instagram and Facebook.
# # #
Media Contact
Amy Prenner, The Prenner Group, +1 (310) 709-1101, amy@theprennergroup.com
SOURCE ARC Entertainment Company