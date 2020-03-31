AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev.com, an online marketplace connecting skilled language professionals to customers in need of transcription, captions and subtitling services, has brought on thousands of new freelancers to its remote work platform since February. As behaviors shift to contain the spread of the coronavirus, thousands of people are looking for alternative, more flexible solutions for work. In response, Rev is rolling out changes to its onboarding process to support new freelancers, or "Revvers."
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have a remote job so that I don't have to worry about being out and about or out of work entirely right now," said Revver Melanie Ellis. "Freelancing with Rev has provided the flexibility I need to take care of personal and family obligations. I can take the time off I need, while still making a living. It's not all or nothing, which I love."
"As the world quickly changes around us, more people than ever are looking for ways to support their families while working from home," said Jason Chicola, Co-founder and CEO of Rev.com. "Rev's priority has always been to provide a resource for people who don't want to or can't work in a traditional office or commit to structured hours. We recently brought on thousands of new freelancers and we'll continue to provide a place for people to find meaningful and rewarding work from home."
Rev's speech-to-text marketplace offers freelance roles in transcription, captioning and subtitling, in a variety of interesting subjects and fields. The company is committed to continue providing a rewarding work-from-home experience for both new and existing Revvers. To support the influx of new applicants, Rev has launched a number of initiatives aimed at helping entry-level freelancers onboard quickly and easily. Efforts include:
- Increased entry-level base pay rate: To allow new Revvers to quickly begin earning more money, entry-level Revvers will now begin at Rev's standard base pay rate, eliminating previous benchmarks that began with a lower rate.
- Enhanced training: New training materials, including a clear and instructive onboarding video, will familiarize entry-level transcriptionists with Rev's homegrown software and productivity tools so they can reach their full earning potential sooner.
- Dedicated feedback: Rev is investing in providing more frequent and higher quality feedback to entry-level Revvers to shorten the learning curve and help newcomers become successful at a quicker pace.
For more information, visit: https://www.rev.com/freelancers.
About Rev
Rev is the largest and most popular voice-to-text service in the world with more than 170,000 customers globally. Recognized widely as the most accurate and fastest service of its kind, Rev helps anyone capture insights from voice, connect with audiences and turbocharge productivity. Powered by a large and vibrant community of freelancers, Rev uses artificial intelligence tools to turn speech into text at unparalleled low cost. The company is obsessed with making the power of voice accessible to everyone, all while creating fulfilling work-from-home jobs. Learn more at rev.com.