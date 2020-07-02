SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SideChef, the original step-by-step recipe platform known for its pioneering partnerships with Amazon, Facebook, and leading kitchen manufacturers, launches its first immersive cooking subscription service, SideChef Premium. The service will offer home cooks hundreds of recipes, tips, and behind the scenes knowledge from world-renowned chefs and culinary influencers.
SideChef Premium ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) allows home cooks to unlock recipes from major culinary creators, explore new cuisines, and transport authentic flavors into the comfort of their own kitchen. Partners include:
- Manon Lagrève, Great British Bake Off's first and only French Alumni
- Michael Zee, Shanghai-based cookbook author and founder of @SymmetryBreakfast
- Chris Cosentino, Bravo Top Chef Masters winner and restaurateur known for nose-to-tail cooking
- Calum Franklin, Executive Chef of London's Holborn Dining Room and master pie-purveyor
- Jessica Gavin, Southern California-based nutritional food scientist
- Seung Hee Lee, Atlanta-based Pop-up Chef creating and bringing traditional Korean foods and flavors into modern kitchens
- Beth Moncel, number-crunching expert and founder of BudgetBytes
- Logan Guleff, 2014 MasterChef Jr Winner from Memphis, TN
- Megan Porta, Minneapolis-based comfort food blogger of Pip & Ebby
- Rezel Kealoha, food stylist, writer, and California-Filipino cuisine expert
- Sarah Bond, Netherlands-based vegetarian food blogger behind @LiveEatLearn
Subscribers can expect new content monthly, including Michelin-star-chef Jean-George Vongerichten, Katie Ferraro, RDN behind @FortifiedFamily, and Kristina Cho (@eatchofood). To learn more about the Premium partner lineup, visit here.
Of the new subscription service, SideChef CEO Kevin Yu says, "SideChef revolutionizes user experience at the intersection of home-cooking and technology, giving even the most novice home cooks tools to succeed. With unparalleled content, and our wide breadth of culinary partners, we're excited to provide a new level of culinary expertise through our Premium experience."
About SideChef
SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef has been a leader in making recipes easily accessible to home cooks worldwide, offering in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.
SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world.
Press Contact:
Caroline Eschbach, Managing Director: caroline@sidechef.com