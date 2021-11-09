TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced today a partnership with global digital transformation leader transcosmos inc. to enable Japanese retailers and brands to optimize and expand their cross border e-commerce operations and drive global online growth.
With Global-e, Japanese brands and retailers can now offer international shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless localized experience, which includes local messaging, currency, tax and duties calculation, payment options, delivery and returns. By utilizing Global-e's big-data business intelligence models and streamlined logistics, Japanese merchants can optimize their cross-border ecommerce offering to boost international traffic conversion rates, while opening up new opportunities in markets across the globe.
transcosmos inc, offers comprehensive e-commerce services, driving forward digital transformation capabilities and helping businesses enhance their global online retail offerings. Global-e and transcosmos inc. will collaborate to help Japanese retailers and brands expand their cross-border ecommerce business in a simple and cost-effective way.
Ran Almog, Japan Managing Director at Global-e, said: "We are happy to partner with one of Japan's leading digital technology company- together, we are well suited to empower Japanese brands with the ability to expand their e-commerce operations globally. This partnership is an important step for us as we aim to ramp up our activities in the Japanese market, following the opening of our new office in Tokyo. We look forward to enabling local businesses to grow their D2C online sales internationally."
Masaaki Muta, Director, Executive Vice President at transcosmos, said: "Together with Global-e, we can now provide our more than 4,000 clients with our cross-border e-commerce services in a simple, fast and optimized way across over 200 countries and regions around the globe. With our DX services, we seamlessly analyze and visualize not only our clients' customer communication channels and touchpoints that are scattered throughout their sales funnels, but also VOC (Voice of Customer) and customer flow data. Ultimately, our DX services can help each individual client achieve their own digital transformation, which fits their business and services. In partnering with Global-e, we, transcosmos can help clients drive their digital transformation better than before."
About Global-e
Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, Global-e operates from eight offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.global-e.com
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined top notch "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. For more information, please visit: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
SOURCE transcosmos inc.