WALTHAM, Mass., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today released details of how it partners with Accenture to simplify and automate extensive SQL database backup for Navitaire, a major Accenture client. This is another example of Actifio's comprehensive platform helping customers reduce infrastructure and expense while increasing data availability.
Navitaire, an Amadeus company and a digital travel pioneer, outsources IT infrastructure operations and data protection for its New Skies reservation and distribution system to Accenture. Existing data protection capabilities had become a complicated and expensive challenge to the massive SQL database operation. Accenture wanted something better, simpler, more cost-effective, and more flexible. Actifio met the requirements by demonstrating unique functionality, superior ease of use, and reduced complexity. Three-quarters of the backup support servers were eliminated, and unnecessary backup storage went away. Data protection and primary production systems became distinct, enabling separate decisions around configuration and better management of staff and infrastructure expenses with expected savings of about $1.7 million.
Joseph M. Janhonen, Database Delivery Architect, Infrastructure Outsourcing, Accenture, said, "The backup design we were running was faulty. We had to re-engineer the recovery process because a lot of the work was done manually. It was clumsy, slow, and difficult. The process of recovering a production system was not something we wanted to maintain."
An excellent example of Actifio technology benefits came when Accenture was partially through its platform transition to Actifio. A client's airline reporting system lost its subscription, and replication of its data had to be rebuilt entirely. A potentially multi-day recovery process was bypassed because an Actifio copy was already running in another data center.
"Once I realized I could create an alternate subscription with Actifio," said Janhonen, "I knew Navitaire could continue running their business while we rebuilt their production system. I gave them an alternate IP address, and they continued running their critical process while we worked on the restore. It was an impressive win for us, and it clearly underscored the versatility and value of Actifio technology."
Accenture has now installed Actifio to support Navitaire in data centers across the globe. Not only have backup support servers been reduced by half, but special-purpose backup storage is also no longer needed. The Accenture / Actifio collaborative relationship continues with new enhancement developing for clustered SQL environments in direct response to customer requests.
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, with more than 500,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries through a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations.
About Actifio
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate the adoption of hybrid, public, and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
