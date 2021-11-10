WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Veteran's Day is approaching, Paybotic turns the attention towards those who can significantly improve their quality of life through cannabis. Cannabis has demonstrated effectiveness in treating a wide range of medical issues, including conditions, injuries, and illnesses.
Veterans are eager to share how cannabis has provided them with effective relief from a range of symptoms, restoring and improving the quality of their daily lives.
Injured veterans are especially grateful for the accessibility to a healthier, natural alternative for pain relief.
Military veterans who acknowledged using cannabis, 41 percent classified their marijuana use as medical which is two times higher as is reported by adults in the general population according to a sample provided by the National Library of Medicine. Cannabis has demonstrated effectiveness in treating chronic pain and difficult to treat nerve pain.
Doctors had previously prescribed many of these individuals addictive, damaging opioid pain medications. Because of their ability to purchase cannabis products many have been able to stop taking these dangerous substances.
Relief from these symptoms and PTSD has helped veterans become active again, giving them the ability to participate in once-loved activities. Cannabis has also been shown to increase productivity and improve an individual's overall outlook on life.
Cannabis is effective because it interacts with the body's endocrine system. The active compounds in the plant, CBD and THC, contain properties that when ingested attach to cells and promote healing from within.
In states where cannabis use is legal, individuals who are new to cannabis can experiment with different forms of the plant and methods of ingestion, as advised by medical professionals. Different types of marijuana contain varying amounts of each compound, causing differing effects.
It has been reported that the highest level of relief can be obtained with products that offer equal levels of both compounds. However, some individuals do not enjoy the euphoria caused by THC, opting for CBD-only products. These have been shown to provide effective relief for some individuals.
Veterans in the area are able to purchase this healing medication at marijuana dispensaries. These stores sell a range of cannabis options, including:
- Smokeable Flower
- Capsules
- Lozenges
- Topical Treatments (Creams, Lotions, Transdermal Patches)
- Edibles
- Vaporizers
- CBD Oil
It is important for dispensaries to offer their consumers a wide variety of products that meet their needs and quality standards. One of the major complaints from consumers is the lack of payment options that are available at the majority of cannabis dispensaries.
It can be difficult enough for veterans to get to the dispensary to pick up their much-needed cannabis. There is nothing more frustrating than to commute to a dispensary, only to discover that their form of tender is not accepted. A call to action exists for cannabis dispensaries to provide consumers with more payment options that meet their needs.
Paybotic understands that is easier said than done. There are many barriers in place that hinder financial efforts for cannabis dispensaries. Paybotic recognized the need for cannabis-specific payment processing solutions and has rushed to meet this need.
Paybotic offers their clients custom-tailored payment solutions, including rewards programs with the potential to engage and please their customers. Contact Paybotic for more information about cannabis payment solutions.
More About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping high-risk industry businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulations.
As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across high-risk industries.
The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies. Some other services that Paybotic offers include:
2. eCheck/AHC
6. Cannabis & Hemp Business Insurance
7. Smart Safe Depository Banking
Business owners or decision-makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of modern payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information.
