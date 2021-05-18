FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASA Computers and its' Data Center Division, Racklive, is pleased to announce they have been awarded Titanium partner status with Dell Technologies.
The Dell Titanium partner status stands as a reason for customers to trust ASA Computers/Racklive with their on-prem IT infrastructure needs. This partnership reflects decades of gathered and applied industry knowledge with an engineering team led by Chief Architect to provide expert IT support for businesses across every industry from advanced analytics, cloud, security to data centers.
Whether it is for a high mix, low volume or low mix, high volume system build, the joint partnership and solution offerings can be scaled and configured to meet any infrastructure challenges by delivering an end-to-end seamless experience to fuel customers' growth from the edge to the data center to the cloud. In addition to providing customers access to Dell's technologies, ASA Computers/Racklive's onsite capability to simulate customers' remote on-prem infrastructure environments assure that the integrated solutions can meet and exceed customers' most demanding business continuity requirements.
"We appreciate this partner award recognition from our core technology partner." said Arvind Bhargava, CEO of ASA Computers. "Digital transformation is driving the need for companies to keep up with the ever changing technology. With the Dell Titanium partner status, ASA Computers and Racklive can leverage Dell's full line of portfolio to provide transformative value and innovative solutions for customers in achieving their mission-critical goals." For more information on the Dell solution offerings, please visit ASA Computers or Racklive.
About ASA Computers
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fremont, California, ASA Computers has been the leading IT solution provider for HPC, cloud, and data centers. We pride ourselves in providing superior server to rack design at competitive costs. ASA Computers offers a wide variety of engineering capabilities and services plus extensive knowledge at both system level and rack level to address all your IT infrastructure needs. For more information, visit http://www.asacomputers.com.
About Racklive
Established in 2011, Racklive is the Data Center Division of ASA Computers. As a leader in rack integration solutions, Racklive offers a full suite of services from pre-deployment data center site surveys, field deployment services to customizable global support services. Our team of engineering and manufacturing experts leverage strategic technology partners to deliver the most optimized turnkey data center solutions in meeting the demands of tomorrow. For more information about Racklive, visit http://www.racklive.com or see our latest video highlights.
