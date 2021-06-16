NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAPP, Inc., the artificial intelligence research-driven company, announced today that it has been recognized by global independent research and advisory firm Forrester Research for its conversational intelligence in its report: "Now Tech: Conversation Intelligence, Q2 2021."
"The real power of artificial intelligence is in job enrichment, by enabling people to perform better. ASAPP's Customer Experience Performance (CXP) platform delivers CX insights, speech intelligence and live agent coaching in real-time that enables customer care, and sales agents, to achieve peak performance every day," said ASAPP CMO Macario Namie. "ASAPP is happy to be included in the Forrester Conversational Intelligence report. Forward-looking organizations, like Dish and JetBlue, have come to truly appreciate how ASAPP is advancing fundamental AI research and redefining automation in contact center operations to triple throughput, increase digital adoption and transform contact center operations with lower operational costs."
The ASAPP self-learning CXP platform creates better customer voice and digital experiences to increase Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). With real-time voice transcription and speech analytics supported by live agent coaching, contact center operations can reduce the costs of handling customers with shorter agent interactions, increased automation and accelerated digital adoption. For companies looking to transform their CX operations, ASAPP drives exponential improvement in performance to deliver measurable results in less than 60 days.
ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence software provider that solves large, complex, data-rich problems with AI Native® technology. Large enterprises use ASAPP to make customer experience teams highly productive and effective by augmenting human activity and automating the world's workflows. The company has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Buenos Aires, London, and Bozeman. Visit https://www.asapp.com for more information.
