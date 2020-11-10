DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:   

David Hult, Chief Executive Officer & President


Dan Clara, Senior Vice President, Operations


PJ Guido, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer


Miran Maric, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer



WHAT:  

The Asbury Automotive Group leadership team will unveil Glovebox  a completely online, comprehensive retail tool which offers real-time data-driven trade-in values, penny perfect loan payoff, VIN-specific F&I products personalized to the driver and is the only retail platform offering an automotive loan marketplace with more than 30+ lenders.



WHERE:

View the presentation at: asburyauto.com/glovebox 



WHEN:   

Monday, November 16, 2020


10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST



WHY:

The automotive retail industry has struggled to find ways to make online car-buying completely digital while offering consumers convenience and transparency. While online vehicle selling, buying, and servicing tools exist, the experience for consumers remains fragmented. With Glovebox, Asbury aims to create a seamless and customized experience at all points of the car-buying and servicing process.




In partnership with an advanced automotive technology company, Asbury has developed a communications technology ecosystem that will allow for customers to use just one tool to buy a vehicle, service a vehicle, trade in their existing vehicle with a to-the-penny loan payoff, get real payment information using actual interest rates and local taxes and fees, select personalized F&I products, choose from multiple lenders and rate offers from different banks instead of one, make payments entirely online, sign documents digitally, and select store pick up or delivery.

 

