DALLAS , June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the travel industry shows encouraging progress toward rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, airlines are still overcoming tremendous losses from the fallout of last year. The impacts of staffing shortages and cost cuts are still major challenges for the global airline community. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the airline industry lost more than $370 billion last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. As the travel rebound begins, efficiency, resource optimization, and cost savings are more important than ever.
That's why ID90 Travel has launched Ascend, a staff travel technology platform that eliminates the costs to build, maintain, and enhance staff travel software. The cloud-based platform automates all of an airline's staff travel needs and is built on the latest technology providing employees with an intuitive consumer grade user experience.
"Ascend is a cloud-based solution that has already helped our airline partners reduce costs by $3 to $5 per non-revenue PNR due to our automation and optimization tools," said Mike Stacy, CEO of ID90 Travel. "We are committed to helping the travel industry succeed so we're offering any airline a free cost analysis to help them identify cost reductions within their staff travel programs."
ID90 Travel has an award-winning customer service team with a 96% satisfaction rating and their app has a 4.7 rating in the app store. In addition to managing all things staff travel, they also offer deeply discounted travel industry rates to airline employees for hotels, all-inclusive resorts, rental cars and cruises.
Ascend by ID90 Travel provides 24/7 direct access to three primary products, Open Seats, Partner Seats, and Corp Seats, each offering dozens of cost-saving benefits.
- Open Seats – Online ticketing solution for airline employees and contracted suppliers, optimized for increasing margins and employee satisfaction.
o Online Listing – Efficiently configure and maintain rules for standby travel on the carrier
o Open Enrollment – Set guidelines, approve, and automate employee travel requests
o Vendor Travel – Offer flight benefits to third party employees to increase retention
o Confirmed Discounts – Automate and report on this additional revenue-generating ticket type for employees
- Partner Seats- Interline platform to enable flight crew commuting, other travel, and contract management of reciprocal agreements.
o Interline Flights – Facilitate cross-carrier agreements so employees can book and list on other airlines
o Cargo Listing – Manage complex Cargo flight schedules and streamline the ability for pilots and crew to search and request flights
o Commuter Listing – Empower partners to check flight loads, list and make changes to ensure crew is able to get to and from work reliably
o Contract Agreements – Manage and view cross-carrier contracts to monitor and expand the interline network
- Corp Seats – CoBus and Duty travel solutions with fully integrated and automated program compliance enforcement
o CoBus/Duty Travel – Automate vital travel for employees, potential employees and partners
o Corporate Hotels – Access low rates and streamline the ability for travel managers to book corporate travel
o Compliance – Allows travel administrators the ability to create, enforce, and report on travel policy compliance
o Multi-Type Ticketing – Enables online, interline, and self-authorized partner ticketing CoBus solutions
Each product comes with Business Intelligence and Reporting to enable pass travel managers to optimize, reduce costs, and save up to $3 to $5 per Passenger Name Record (PNR). Plus, Ascend by ID90 Travel includes Configurability and Expert Support where users can set rules and workflows to automatically manage concessions, eligibility, beneficiaries, approval processes, and more. The ID90 Travel team will provide expert support and industry best practices to guide carriers through the implementation and beyond.
Adopting Ascend also gives airlines an opportunity to invest in their people by offering a consumer-grade app and website to book online, interline, company business, and other staff travel as well as interline hotel, cruise, and rental car deals.
Learn more about ID90 Travel here: https://www.id90travel.com/about and request a live demo of Ascend: Pass Travel — ID90 Travel
About ID90 Travel
ID90 Travel is a leading, global travel technology company that helps airlines reduce costs and simplify the way their employees travel. Our SaaS platform, Ascend by ID90 Travel, makes it easy for employees to make use of their travel benefits while automating the entire process for the airline and reducing their costs to manage their employee benefit travel. Additionally, ID90 Travel works with suppliers to offer discounted rates for hotels, all-inclusive resorts, rental cars, and cruise lines only available to non-revenue travelers and their family and friends. ID90 Travel delivers a win-win for airlines and their employees. For more information, visit http://www.ID90travel.com/about. Contact Taylor L. Cole, APR at 972.333.4343 or taylorlcole@gmail.com @TravelwithTLC
