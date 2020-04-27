LEAWOOD, Kan., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As higher education institutions continue to operate in the world of online learning, students in healthcare fields, like others, are being asked to sharpen professional skills and fulfill practice requirements in non-traditional ways.
To facilitate healthcare professional and student success, Ascend Learning Clinical Healthcare is launching a suite of complimentary, evidence-based clinical training simulations developed by Ascend Learning sister organizations. This series of effective, scalable and data-driven solutions will be available free of charge through May 15.
Insight to Action solutions use assessments and simulated case studies to develop and hone professional skills, specifically around adherence to accepted care guidelines. An up-front baseline assessment helps participants understand their level of knowledge and proficiency, and is followed by a series of short, interactive, practice-focused clinical vignettes, where they are given real-time performance feedback on their care decisions. Participants can see how their care compares to the guidelines and compete with their peers for the top evidence-based scores. Insight to Action, powered by QURE, complimentary case studies include:
- Opioid Use
- Low Back Pain
Kognito solutions use evidence-based patient simulations, enabling participants to virtually engage in role-playing conversations with AI-powered virtual humans. Through practice and receiving personalized feedback in a safe environment that is as close as possible to real life, healthcare professionals become adept at leading conversations and patient encounters. Kognito complimentary modules include:
- Motivational Interviewing Techniques
- Antibiotics Stewardship
- Mental Health Risk
NHA TEAM Based Care™ solutions, designed for all members of the care team with modules particularly focused on those working in the clinic environment, deliver a foundational knowledge of a patient-centered care model. Understanding the what, why, and how behind this model of care can benefit early-stage professionals in starting their medical career. TEAM Based Care™ complimentary modules include:
- Population Health Management
- Teamwork and Care Coordination
- Methods and Techniques for putting TEAM-Based Care into Practice
"As we all navigate this 'new normal,' it's more important than ever to successfully leverage the latest learning technologies, particularly in the world of healthcare," said Dr. Nathan Walts, Vice President, Product Strategy, Ascend Learning Clinical Healthcare. "As a healthcare education innovator, it's in our mission, especially in today's current crisis, to ensure access to these best-practice and evidence-based tools. We have been deliberate in selecting areas of care that cross all sectors of healthcare and providing opportunities for a variety of professionals to improve their skills and ultimately patient outcomes in these areas."
Learn more at https://ascendclinicalhealthcare.com/partners/