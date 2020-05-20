CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Midwest managed services provider founded on a commitment to using innovation and technology to enable business growth, today announced it has become a Salesforce Partner.
Having worked with sales, marketing and operations leaders for more than a decade to integrate, customize and manage Salesforce environments, Ascend Technologies (Ascend), is bringing crucial guidance to organizations seeking ways to improve sales processes, maintain and enhance customer satisfaction and continue sales growth in today's quickly changing business environment.
"Supporting alignment among sales, marketing and operations has never been more critical to business success than it is right now," says Evan Callender, SVP, Application Management, Ascend. "With most of the workforce still operating remotely and some beginning to return to the office, new challenges have emerged. We have worked with our clients to address the changes by quickly updating reports and dashboards, adding new customizations to support remote workers, ensuring stability of their Salesforce instances for business continuity and maintaining essential data flows. We are proud to officially add our Salesforce Partner designation to our broad managed services, cloud, cybersecurity, application, and data management offerings," continues Callender.
"Organizations, particularly those pursuing nimble operations in industries like banking and finance, private equity, healthcare, professional services and manufacturing and distribution, often rely heavily on CRM and marketing automation platforms. Ensuring the applications remain available and work within current constraints is key to keeping the remote workforce industrious," says Ashkan Afshari, Sr, Manager, Ascend.
Salesforce services to support the changing workplace realities include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), nCino and custom-built environments on Force.com. Ascend has joined the Salesforce AppExchange and currently has 27 certifications including:
- Salesforce Certified Administrators
- Integration Architecture Designers
- Data Architecture Designers
- Sharing and Visibility Management Designers
- Identity and Access Management Designers
- Application and System Architects
- Service and Sales Cloud Consultants
- App Builders
- Platform Developers
- Development Lifecycle & Deployment Designers
Learn more about Ascend Technologies Salesforce services and download the Ascend Technologies Salesforce Brief.
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com.