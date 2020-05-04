CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Midwest managed services provider founded on a commitment to using innovation and technology to enable business growth, has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2020.
Ascend Technologies (Ascend) was ranked #9 among the top vertical MSPs in financial services and #33 overall.
"We want to thank all our clients for depending on our team during this challenging time for all businesses, and notably financial services organizations," says Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend. "The work our team does 24x7x365 ensures the foundational infrastructure, applications, security and data management our clients count on every day run reliably and uninterrupted. I'm proud of the work the team at Ascend has done in such a short time since our launch on March 30. This recognition is the result of the entire team's dedication to being a positive catalyst for our clients' organizations," continues Kiphart.
"After Nines Inc. congratulates Ascend Technologies on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy."
The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.
The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100.
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | lisa@guideforce.com | +1 425-442-1301
Sales Inquiries |
Dana Bailey | dbailey@teamascend.com | o +1 312-568-2503 | m +1 630-240-5107
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com.
About After Nines Inc.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
- For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com.
- For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com.