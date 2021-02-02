BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthew Avital, Founder & Principal of both Ascenda Capital and Ascenda Funding, has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry. Matt was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
Matt boasts extensive experience across all facets of real estate, having closed over $1 billion in transactions across acquisitions, development, and financing during his career. In 2018, Matt founded Ascenda Capital, a privately held real estate investment & development company focused on the strategic acquisition and development of market rate, affordable, and workforce housing multifamily properties throughout the country. Matt also founded Ascenda Funding, a lending platform focused on providing HUD financing to multifamily property owners nationwide.
"We are honored to welcome Matt into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Matt will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com. "It is an honor to have been accepted to the Forbes Real Estate Council," Matt said. "I'm thrilled to be joining a community that features so many big-picture thinkers driving innovation and change in the real estate industry. I am looking forward to using this platform to share the lessons I've learned working across all facets of real estate during the last decade with the Forbes community."
About Ascenda Capital:
Ascenda Capital is a privately held real estate investment & development firm specializing in the strategic acquisition and development of market rate, affordable, and workforce housing multifamily assets nationwide. Since its inception in 2018, Ascenda Capital has been involved in the acquisition of over 2,700 multifamily units throughout the country, with a primary focus in California and Texas. The firm is also active in the ground-up development space. Ascenda Capital and its partners are among the first groups to bring the detached Build-to-Rent ("BTR") asset class to California, with plans to bring both market-rate and Low-income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") BTR projects to market throughout Southern California. The firm is currently under construction for their first 172 units in Lancaster, CA with a development pipeline to bring over 1,000 affordable and market-rate units to market over the next two years.
About Ascenda Funding:
Ascenda Funding serves as the lending platform of Ascenda Capital. Ascenda Funding's primary lending niche is in HUD financing, although the firm also provides agency financing and bridge loans for select multifamily properties. The Ascenda Funding team leverages both their extensive collective experience as well as their deep-rooted industry connections to add value to their client's businesses and provide them with the best loan product for their financing needs. Since its inception, Ascenda Funding has processed over $750 million in HUD loans, making the firm one of the fastest growing HUD loan originators in the nation.
