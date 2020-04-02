CINCINNATI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, today announced that the company has temporarily redesigned it corporate logo and tag line as a symbol of solidarity, strength and hope as the world struggles to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The new logo will be featured on the Ascendum.com website, social media channels and all communications until the global social distancing effort is at an end.
The arrow in the Ascendum icon logo has been adjusted to feature a home icon where the tip of the arrow was previously placed. The corporate positioning statement "Develop Beyond" has been changed to "Distancing Together" as an expression of unity and courage for Ascendum's global employees and clients, as well as the global community struggling with isolation during this worldwide crisis.
"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus. We have tremendous appreciation for the exceptional people in healthcare, security, science, food service and government agencies working fastidiously to deal with this pandemic," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "I am extremely proud of our outstanding global teams working remotely to continue delivering outstanding services for our clients. The new branding reflects our common spirit that while we are apart, we stand together in bond and perseverance. We will continue to support our stakeholders and global communities through charity, innovation and alliance."
Ascendum's global workforce continues to promote communication, friendship and support through internal communication technologies, online conferences and weekly innovation stand-up meetings. Recently, an internal team of Ascendum developers took it upon themselves to begin creating www.OhioHelps.com, an application designed to connect Ohio residents to nearby neighbors to request assistance or offer volunteer services for those in need.
About Ascendum Solutions
Ascendum is a global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that incrementally enrich our clients' business operations and customer experiences. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From conversational AI and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers and data engineers act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.
Our teams approach each challenge with curiosity and explore beyond with solutions that merge intuitive design and innovative development. We tailor each solution to the needs of the challenge and push ourselves to evolve beyond our previous work. We thrive on the discovery process and believe in the marriage of innovative technology and beautiful design.
Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures. Ascendum has worldwide offices in the U.S., India, UK, Australia and Germany. For more information, visit https://www.Ascendum.com.
Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing
Email: 237138@email4pr.com
Phone: 513.619.8802