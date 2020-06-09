BOZEMAN, Mont., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) has been awarded over $16 million in contracts by a non-disclosed US DoD customer to deliver its innovative, ground-based imaging systems.
The contracts were received over the last 60 days and include numerous units of the CM262 four sensor configuration imaging system and several units of the field-proven CM202U optic. These multi-mission systems will provide advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS) capabilities to combat forces.
"These contracts are the result of previous successful utilizations by our customers," said Lee Dingman, AVT President. "The CM262 and CM202U imaging systems are providing advanced capabilities to our forces. We are proud that our technology is successfully supporting a wide range of operations."
The CM262 was launched two years ago to provide customers with improved situational awareness. The system is a full High Definition (HD) optic, combining four sensor configurations, a next-generation video processor and cutting-edge stabilization technologies. The CM262 is a compact, man-portable, 26-pound unit that features HD electro-optical, HD Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) and a laser range finder, enabling operators to achieve accurate target detection, recognition and identification at day and night.
The CM202U, originally designed for portable counter UAS missions, is a 12-pound optic that offers reliable target detection, recognition and identification with an HD electro-optical sensor and MWIR core. Since its successful introduction to the market three years ago, the CM202U has continued to be refined to offer a powerful solution for ISR and C-sUAS.
About Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT)
Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) specializes in gyro-stabilized imaging systems, fully integrated solutions and innovative software for ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), air defense and counter drone operations for the defense, aerospace and unmanned systems industries. AVT's pioneering systems are supporting airborne, ground and maritime missions around the world. Founded in 2015 by combat veterans of the U.S. Military, AVT has become a leader in various disciplines, including counter drone technology, aerial firefighting sensors and surveillance systems, and offers custom innovations as well as a range of field-proven solutions. For more information, please visit, www.ascentvision.com.
