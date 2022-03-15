SAUSALITO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As companies transition from older methods of overnight batch testing to a Continuous Integration (CI) model, Ascert continues to lead the market with its payments testing technology. Seamless access to message-based tests and their results is now possible in the most commonly used CI platforms such as Bamboo, Jenkins, Team City, Azure, Gitlab CI, thanks to Ascert's VersaTest product set. This approach allows for faster testing, better reliability, greater visibility of success and failure points, and ultimately increased customer satisfaction.
"We felt it important to develop a methodology that easily allows companies to utilize their existing VersaTest testing solutions into whatever CI stream their corporate policies mandated. Our first deployment was through a Jenkins plug-in. This has now evolved into a range of tool and platform-agnostic modules which support virtually any CI tool chain within the VersaTest ecosystem" said Simon Miles, VersaTest's Chief Software Architect.
The VersaTest CI integration modules can be easily incorporated by clients, or via an Ascert assisted project.
In addition to message and interface testing with CI tool support, VersaTest also provides certification and stress testing services both on-premises and via the company's popular cloud-based test system called Ascertified (http://www.ascertified.com). A growing number of companies have created a hybrid of both cloud and self-hosted options, increasing flexibility for both internal users and external partners.
To find out more about VersaTest visit the Ascert website or contact a local Ascert office.
About Ascert:
Ascert is recognized as a leading provider of premier testing software solutions. Ascert was founded in 1992 to provide automated software testing solutions that help companies measure the performance, reliability, and scalability of their mission-critical back-end servers and applications. With over 100 clients worldwide, Ascert's products and services are used at some of the world's most successful companies.
Off-the-shelf simulators for Ascert's VersaTest product include solutions for EFT testing, POS testing, stress testing, ATM testing, Fraud testing, IFX testing, EMV/chip card testing, ISO8583 testing, ISO 20022 testing, Faster Payments testing, and 3270 & 6530 terminal testing. Ascert's custom simulators have been used for testing air traffic control systems and biometric payment systems. Ascert delivers flexible solutions that are either customer site installed or accessed via Ascert's Remote Testing Services. Ascert's products assist testing professionals across industry segments to better manage their testing processes and environments through an end-to-end toolset.
