FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, is promoting the availability of its updated 5140 Transfer Switch Communications Module. The device installs into ASCO Automatic Transfer Switches to provide a portal for monitoring and controlling critical power equipment. Click the following links to view the product webpage, data sheet, and video.
Benefits
Situated between power sources and loads, transfer switches provide the ideal location for monitoring and controlling backup power systems.
- With Digital IO features and Ethernet connectivity, the 5140 Communication Module connects, monitors, and controls transfer switches in backup power systems.
- The module can share power data with mobile electronics, dedicated annunciators, and sophisticated power and building management systems.
- The module enables remote testing of transfer switches and generators, and sends real-time notices of power system events and alarms.
Features
Key features of the 5140 Communication Module include:
- Four 10/100 Mbps Ethernet ports allow the 5140 Communication Module to function as an Ethernet switch for increased networking versatility and access.
- Embedded Internet-accessible dashboards are viewable from mobile devices and computers.
- Dashboards display switch status, alarms, event logs, real-time power data, statistical information, and more.
- Password-protected dashboards enable remote transfer switch operation.
- Embedded password protection utilizes AES 128-bit encryption.
The ASCO 5140 Communication Module enables users to view and assess power equipment status and events. Whether its monitoring generator status, reviewing event logs, or seeing information presented on dynamic one-line diagrams, the 5140 provides the access needed to make these tools come alive. The newest update brings advanced IO communication features that increase the usefulness and value of data from generators, circuit breakers, and other critical equipment, serving it all to ASCO Critical Power Management Systems, intelligent ASCO annunciators, and mobile electronic devices.
"ASCO CPMS and communication products bring out the full value of networked critical power information," said ASCO Product Manager Adrian Ramkelawan. "Simple and compact, the 5140 taps into valuable power data through transfer switches. It can be ordered with new switches and is easy to add to existing equipment. Either way, it's the easiest method for putting important information into secure real-time communications that bring powerful insights to customers."
