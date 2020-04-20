LEONBERG, Germany, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malicious software, user errors or failing hard drives can quickly lead to important data being destroyed forever. To ensure that a backup copy is available in an emergency, it is essential to back up files regularly. BackUp Maker from ASCOMP backs up personal or business data automatically, while it also impresses with its intuitive functionality. With the release of BackUp Maker version 7.5, ease of use has been further improved. A new quick selection feature has been added, which means that the software itself makes suggestions for data backup. This makes it easier for the user to identify new or edited files in need of backup to add them to the process.
"The development of our software solutions is continually being advanced as we also take into account the wishes of our customers with regard to functionality and ease," explains Andreas Stroebel, CEO of ASCOMP.
Simple data backup solution for individuals and businesses
BackUp Maker enables data backup for Windows that's so simple users do not need prior data-backup expertise. Once selected, files are saved in a space-saving zip format and can be written on a hard drive, a USB stick or directly on CD/DVD. Once set up, the backup runs automatically in the background and reliably backs up data at the set time interval. To protect sensitive information, BackUp Maker offers highly secure encryption with up to 256 bits (AES) and, at the same time, enables the protected backup to be outsourced to a web server via FTP/ FTPS upload.
"While we design our software to be simple for ease of use, we are aware that businesses have demand for high functionality," explains Andreas Stroebel. The expert mode of BackUp Maker offers data backup to Information Technology professionals with many detailed setting options that give never-ending options to backup concepts. You can set the conditions so that only new and changed files may be backed up; any number of backup generations can be created, and the backup can be divided into several data storage options and much more.
BackUp Maker is available to individual users free of charge, however, it will occasionally display ads. The paid version with no ads and free technical support is available for $25.
ASCOMP also offers software for data synchronization, data security and PDF tools. Further information on BackUp Maker is available at http://www.backupmaker.com
