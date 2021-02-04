Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$148,877 million for 4Q20, up by 28% year-over-year and up by 21% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,044 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,383 million in 4Q19 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,712 million in 3Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.35 (or US$0.163 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.50 for 4Q19 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.57 for 3Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 (or US$0.160 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 4Q19 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.54 for 3Q20.
For the full year of 2020, the Company reported net revenues of NT$476,978 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$27,593 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2020 were NT$6.47 (or US$0.438 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2020 were NT$6.31 (or US$0.427 per ADS).
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
4Q20 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 39%, 7%, 53% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$125,578 million for the quarter, up from NT$103,475 million in 3Q20.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$83,398 million for the quarter, representing 56% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,586 million for the quarter, representing 10% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,618 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 0.3 percentage points to 15.7% in 4Q20 from 16.0% in 3Q20.
- Operating margin was 7.6% in 4Q20, compared to 7.4% in 3Q20.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$592 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$51 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$165 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$169 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$1,565 million was primarily attributable to gain on revaluation of disposal subsidiary and miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$1,358 million.
- Income before tax was NT$12,604 million for 4Q20, compared to NT$9,014 million in 3Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,839 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,797 million in 3Q20.
- In 4Q20, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,044 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,383 million in 4Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,712 million in 3Q20.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,350,675,482, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 4Q20 basic earnings per share of NT$2.35 (or US$0.163 per ADS) were based on 4,271,639,652 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q20. Our 4Q20 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.30 (or US$0.160 per ADS) were based on 4,295,951,077 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q20.
4Q20 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$56,274 million for the quarter, down by 2% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$18,249 million for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,641 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,808 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 2.4 percentage points to 22.6% in 4Q20 from 20.2% in 3Q20.
- Operating margin was 11.0% in 4Q20, compared to 9.5% in 3Q20.
4Q20 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$72,153 million, up by 50% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$64,985 million for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$1,852 million for the quarter, representing 2% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$681 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 0.9 percentage points to 8.8% in 4Q20 from 9.7% in 3Q20.
- Operating margin was both 4.4% in 4Q20 and in 3Q20.
2020 Full-Year Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues for the full year of 2020 amounted to NT$476,978 million, up by 15% from 2019. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others ,each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 43% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.
- Cost of revenue for the year of 2020 was NT$398,994 million, compared with NT$348,871 million in 2019.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$240,568 million for the year, representing 50% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$55,226 million for the year, representing 12% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$46,861 million for the year.
- Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 16.3% in 2020 from 15.6% in 2019.
- Operating margin increased to 7.3% in 2020 from 5.7% in 2019.
- Total non-operating income for the year was NT$857 million, compared to total non-operating expenses of NT$164 million for 2019.
- Income before tax was NT$35,734 million for 2020. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$6,457 million for the year.
- In 2020, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$27,593 million, compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$16,850 million in 2019.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,350,675,482, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2020 basic earnings per share of NT$6.47 (or US$0.438 per ADS) were based on 4,265,732,121 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2019. Our 2020 diluted earnings per share of NT$6.31 (or US$0.427 per ADS) were based on 4,288,633,865 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2020.
2020 Full-Year Results Highlights – ATM
- Cost of revenues for the full year of 2020 was NT$220,863 million, compared with NT$201,210 million in 2019.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$75,768 million for the year, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$48,747 million for the year, representing 17% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$44,126 million for the year.
- Gross margin increased to 21.2% in 2019 from 19.9% in 2019.
- Operating margin increased to 9.8% in 2019 from 7.6% in 2019.
2020 Full-Year Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues was NT$185,802 million, up by 23% from 2019.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$164,287 million for the year, representing 80% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$6,152 million for the year, representing 3% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$2,210 million for the year.
- Gross margin increased to 9.2% in 2020 from 8.8% in 2019.
- Operating margin increased to 3.8% in 2020 from 2.9% in 2019.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 4Q20 totaled US$379 million, of which US$296 million were used in packaging operations, US$60 million in testing operations, US$19 million in EMS operations and US$4 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- For the full year of 2020, we spent US$1,699 million for capital expenditures, including US$1,108 million in packaging operations, US$422 million in testing operations, US$157 million in EMS operations and US$12 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of December 31, 2020, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$275,181 million.
- Current ratio was 1.30 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.65 as of December 31, 2020.
- Total number of employees was 101,981 as of December 31, 2020, compared to 97,259 as of September 30, 2020.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 4Q20, compared to 48% in 3Q20. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q20 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues in 4Q20, compared to 60% in 3Q20.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 32% of our total net revenues in 4Q20, compared to 30% in 3Q20.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 86% of our total net revenues in 4Q20, compared to 83% in 3Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q20.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues both in 4Q20 and 3Q20.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
4Q/20
3Q/20
4Q/19
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
26,130
23,230
22,543
ATM Consolidated Operations
4Q/20
3Q/20
4Q/19
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
72,752
71,820
69,287
Revenues by Application
Communication
52%
53%
54%
Computing
14%
14%
16%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
34%
33%
30%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
35%
37%
38%
Wirebonding
39%
37%
36%
Discrete and Others
9%
8%
7%
Testing
15%
17%
17%
Material
2%
1%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
359
362
439
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
21,822
19,775
20,052
Number of Wirebonders
26,461
25,117
25,004
Number of Testers
5,680
5,715
5,402
EMS Operations
4Q/20
3Q/20
4Q/19
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
79,149
53,137
48,762
Revenues by End Application
Communication
45%
40%
43%
Computing & Storage
4%
6%
11%
Consumer
39%
40%
32%
Industrial
8%
9%
10%
Automotive
3%
4%
4%
Others
1%
1%
0%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
19
52
18
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2020
Sep. 30
2020
Dec. 31
2019
Dec. 31
2020
Dec. 31
2019
Net revenues:
Packaging
57,260
56,172
53,653
218,667
198,916
Testing
10,667
12,351
11,930
47,271
42,659
EMS
79,141
53,126
48,734
204,691
165,789
Others
1,809
1,546
1,706
6,349
5,818
Total net revenues
148,877
123,195
116,023
476,978
413,182
Cost of revenues
(125,578)
(103,475)
(96,174)
(398,994)
(348,871)
Gross profit
23,299
19,720
19,849
77,984
64,311
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,929)
(4,926)
(5,020)
(19,301)
(18,396)
Selling, general and administrative
(7,124)
(5,653)
(6,124)
(23,806)
(22,389)
Total operating expenses
(12,053)
(10,579)
(11,144)
(43,107)
(40,785)
Operating income
11,246
9,141
8,705
34,877
23,526
Net non-operating income (expenses):
Interest expense - net
(592)
(660)
(895)
(2,916)
(3,636)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
51
561
1,634
1,006
1,126
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
165
(406)
(693)
(72)
1,646
Gain on equity-method investments
169
277
156
512
264
Others
1,565
101
(325)
2,327
436
Total non-operating income (expenses)
1,358
(127)
(123)
857
(164)
Income before tax
12,604
9,014
8,582
35,734
23,362
Income tax expense
(1,839)
(1,797)
(1,779)
(6,457)
(5,309)
Income from continuing operations and
10,765
7,217
6,803
29,277
18,053
Non-controlling interest
(721)
(505)
(420)
(1,684)
(1,203)
Net income attributable to
10,044
6,712
6,383
27,593
16,850
Per share data:
Earnings per share
– Basic
NT$2.35
NT$1.57
NT$1.50
NT$6.47
NT$3.96
– Diluted
NT$2.30
NT$1.54
NT$1.47
NT$6.31
NT$3.86
Earnings per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.163
US$0.107
US$0.098
US$0.438
US$0.257
– Diluted
US$0.160
US$0.105
US$0.096
US$0.427
US$0.250
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,295,951
4,281,115
4,284,201
4,288,634
4,262,766
FX (NTD/USD)
28.78
29.46
30.54
29.54
30.88
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2020
Sep. 30
2020
Dec. 31
2019
Dec. 31
2020
Dec. 31
2019
Net revenues:
Packaging
60,825
58,417
56,093
228,574
204,073
Testing
10,667
12,351
11,932
47,277
42,664
Direct Material
1,229
1,020
1,228
4,314
4,283
Others
31
32
34
132
134
Total net revenues
72,752
71,820
69,287
280,297
251,154
Cost of revenues
(56,274)
(57,280)
(53,590)
(220,863)
(201,210)
Gross profit
16,478
14,540
15,697
59,434
49,944
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,882)
(3,827)
(4,001)
(15,133)
(14,352)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,594)
(3,904)
(4,330)
(16,692)
(16,592)
Total operating expenses
(8,476)
(7,731)
(8,331)
(31,825)
(30,944)
Operating income
8,002
6,809
7,366
27,609
19,000
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2020
Sep. 30
2020
Dec. 31
2019
Dec. 31
2020
Dec. 31
2019
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
79,149
53,137
48,762
204,723
165,853
Cost of revenues
(72,153)
(47,990)
(44,443)
(185,802)
(151,234)
Gross profit
6,996
5,147
4,319
18,921
14,619
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,073)
(1,126)
(1,063)
(4,267)
(4,170)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,460)
(1,695)
(1,703)
(6,852)
(5,556)
Total operating expenses
(3,533)
(2,821)
(2,766)
(11,119)
(9,726)
Operating income
3,463
2,326
1,553
7,802
4,893
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Dec. 31, 2020
As of Sep. 30, 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
51,538
55,814
Financial assets – current
4,894
5,993
Notes and accounts receivable
91,834
86,718
Inventories
61,988
62,948
Others
14,347
22,167
Total current assets
224,601
233,640
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity
method
17,041
14,279
Property plant and equipment
233,207
230,938
Right-of-use assets
8,621
8,346
Intangible assets
80,930
76,383
Others
19,460
17,964
Total assets
583,860
581,550
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
34,598
34,099
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of
11,220
13,708
Notes and accounts payable
73,268
71,515
Others
53,456
56,152
Total current liabilities
172,542
175,474
Bonds payable
49,254
49,249
Long-term borrowings[4]
108,170
122,097
Other liabilities
19,637
17,187
Total liabilities
349,603
364,007
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
218,635
205,510
Non-controlling interests
15,622
12,033
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
583,860
581,550
Current Ratio
1.30
1.33
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.65
0.75
_____________________
[3] Current portion of long-term borrowings include long-term loans and notes payable.
[4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
12,604
9,014
8,582
35,734
23,362
Depreciation & amortization
12,764
13,022
12,645
51,259
50,467
Other operating activities items
2,767
(8,550)
10,357
(11,919)
(1,526)
Net cash generated from operating
28,135
13,486
31,584
75,074
72,303
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant
(15,139)
(12,297)
(17,261)
(57,628)
(56,361)
Other investment activities items
(4,859)
(156)
(682)
(3,319)
1,782
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,998)
(12,453)
(17,943)
(60,947)
(54,579)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from (repayment
(15,686)
12,412
(5,119)
(8,285)
15,741
Dividends paid
-
(8,521)
-
(8,521)
(10,623)
Other financing activities items
989
(5,917)
(7,213)
(5,189)
(11,617)
Net cash used in financing activities
(14,697)
(2,026)
(12,332)
(21,995)
(6,499)
Foreign currency exchange effect
625
243
(2,398)
(725)
(2,612)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(5,935)
(750)
(1,089)
(8,593)
8,613
Cash and cash equivalents at the
55,814
58,223
61,220
60,131
51,518
Cash and cash equivalents at the
49,879
57,473
60,131
51,538
60,131
Cash and cash equivalents in the
51,538
55,814
60,131
51,538
60,131
Cash and cash equivalents included in
(1,659)
1,659
-
-
-
