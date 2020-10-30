TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$123,195 million for 3Q20, up by 5% year-over-year and up by 15% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$6,712 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,734 million in 3Q19 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.57 (or US$0.107 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.35 for 3Q19 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.63 for 2Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.54 (or US$0.105 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.33 for 3Q19 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.60 for 2Q20.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q20 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 43% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$103,475 million for the quarter, up from NT$88,740 million in 2Q20.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$62,860 million for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues
- Labor cost totaled NT$13,725 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,878 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points to 16.0% in 3Q20 from 17.5% in 2Q20.
- Operating margin was 7.4% in 3Q20, compared to 7.8% in 2Q20.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$660 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$561 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$406 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$277 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$101 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$127 million.
- Income before tax was NT$9,014 million for 3Q20, compared to NT$8,879 million in 2Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,797 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,646 million in 2Q20.
- In 3Q20, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$6,712 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,734 million in 3Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,338,531,132, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 3Q20 basic earnings per share of NT$1.57 (or US$0.107 per ADS) were based on 4,265,546,050 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q20. Our 3Q20 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.54 (or US$0.105 per ADS) were based on 4,281,115,585 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q20.
3Q20 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$57,280 million for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$20,102 million for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,104 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,198 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points to 20.2% in 3Q20 from 21.7% in 2Q20.
- Operating margin was 9.5% in 3Q20, compared to 10.4% in 2Q20.
3Q20 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$47,990 million, up by 33% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$42,621 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$1,540 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$551 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 9.7% in 3Q20 from 9.4% in 2Q20.
- Operating margin increased to 4.4% in 3Q20 from 3.1% in 2Q20.
LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 3Q20 totaled US$415 million, of which US$288 million were used in packaging operations, US$73 million in testing operations, US$52 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of September 30, 2020, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$255,582 million.
- Current ratio was 1.33 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.75 as of September 30, 2020.
- Total number of employees was 97,259 as of September 30, 2020, compared to 95,448 as of June 30, 2020.
Business Review
Customers
ATM consolidated Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 48% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 50% in 2Q20. Three customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q20 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 61% in 2Q20.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 29% in 2Q20.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 83% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 78% in 2Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q20.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 89% in 2Q20.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2020.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
3Q/20
2Q/20
3Q/19
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
23,230
22,488
21,214
ATM Consolidated Operations
3Q/20
2Q/20
3Q/19
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
71,820
69,516
67,901
Revenues by Application
Communication
53%
54%
53%
Computer
14%
14%
14%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
33%
32%
33%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
37%
38%
35%
Wirebonding
37%
35%
37%
Discrete and Others
8%
7%
9%
Testing
17%
18%
17%
Material
1%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
362
424
413
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
19,775
20,037
18,312
Number of Wirebonders
25,117
24,667
25,008
Number of Testers
5,715
5,790
5,254
EMS Operations
3Q/20
2Q/20
3Q/19
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
53,137
39,709
50,599
Revenues by End Application
Communication
40%
46%
36%
Computer & Storage
6%
12%
9%
Consumer
40%
28%
41%
Industrial
9%
10%
9%
Automotive
4%
3%
4%
Others
1%
1%
1%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
52
70
23
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2020
Jun. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2019
Net revenues:
Packaging
56,172
53,622
53,804
161,407
145,263
Testing
12,351
12,690
11,493
36,604
30,729
EMS
53,126
39,703
50,584
125,550
117,055
Others
1,546
1,534
1,676
4,540
4,112
Total net revenues
123,195
107,549
117,557
328,101
297,159
Cost of revenues
(103,475)
(88,740)
(98,449)
(273,416)
(252,697)
Gross profit
19,720
18,809
19,108
54,685
44,462
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,926)
(4,837)
(4,906)
(14,372)
(13,376)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,653)
(5,545)
(5,817)
(16,682)
(16,265)
Total operating expenses
(10,579)
(10,382)
(10,723)
(31,054)
(29,641)
Operating income
9,141
8,427
8,385
23,631
14,821
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(660)
(771)
(866)
(2,324)
(2,741)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
561
718
12
955
(508)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
(406)
(17)
(19)
(237)
2,339
Gain on equity-method investments
277
105
148
343
108
Others
101
417
61
762
761
Total non-operating income (expenses)
(127)
452
(664)
(501)
(41)
Income before tax
9,014
8,879
7,721
23,130
14,780
Income tax expense
(1,797)
(1,646)
(1,501)
(4,618)
(3,530)
Income from continuing operations and
before noncontrolling interest
7,217
7,233
6,220
18,512
11,250
Noncontrolling interest
(505)
(296)
(486)
(964)
(783)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
6,712
6,937
5,734
17,548
10,467
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$1.57
NT$1.63
NT$1.35
NT$4.12
NT$2.46
– Diluted
NT$1.54
NT$1.60
NT$1.33
NT$4.01
NT$2.40
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.107
US$0.109
US$0.087
US$0.276
US$0.159
– Diluted
US$0.105
US$0.107
US$0.085
US$0.269
US$0.155
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,281,115
4,273,770
4,261,515
4,284,010
4,256,985
FX (NTD/USD)
29.46
29.94
31.17
29.80
30.99
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2020
Jun. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2019
Net revenues:
Packaging
58,417
55,732
55,163
167,749
147,980
Testing
12,351
12,693
11,495
36,610
30,732
Direct Material
1,020
1,051
1,211
3,085
3,055
Others
32
40
32
101
100
Total net revenues
71,820
69,516
67,901
207,545
181,867
Cost of revenues
(57,280)
(54,434)
(53,193)
(164,589)
(147,620)
Gross profit
14,540
15,082
14,708
42,956
34,247
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,827)
(3,777)
(3,894)
(11,252)
(10,351)
Selling, general and administrative
(3,904)
(4,081)
(4,401)
(12,099)
(12,262)
Total operating expenses
(7,731)
(7,858)
(8,295)
(23,351)
(22,613)
Operating income
6,809
7,224
6,413
19,605
11,634
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2020
Jun. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2019
Sep. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2019
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
53,137
39,709
50,599
125,573
117,091
Cost of revenues
(47,990)
(35,979)
(46,105)
(113,648)
(106,791)
Gross profit
5,147
3,730
4,494
11,925
10,300
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,126)
(1,085)
(1,042)
(3,194)
(3,107)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,695)
(1,403)
(1,353)
(4,392)
(3,853)
Total operating expenses
(2,821)
(2,488)
(2,395)
(7,586)
(6,960)
Operating income
2,326
1,242
2,099
4,339
3,340
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Sep. 30, 2020
As of Jun. 30, 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
55,814
58,223
Financial assets – current
5,993
5,483
Notes and accounts receivable
86,718
73,763
Inventories
62,948
50,649
Others
22,167
14,395
Total current assets
233,640
202,513
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
14,279
12,950
Property plant and equipment
230,938
238,757
Right-of-use assets
8,346
9,091
Intangible assets
76,383
77,154
Others
17,964
18,127
Total assets
581,550
558,592
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
34,099
45,814
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of
13,708
11,366
Notes and accounts payable
71,515
54,400
Others
56,152
61,045
Total current liabilities
175,474
172,625
Bonds payable
49,249
39,263
Long-term borrowings[4]
122,097
115,518
Other liabilities
17,187
17,251
Total liabilities
364,007
344,657
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
205,510
200,409
Non-controlling interests
12,033
13,526
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
581,550
558,592
Current Ratio
1.33
1.17
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.75
0.72
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
9,014
8,879
7,721
23,130
14,780
Depreciation & amortization
13,022
12,785
12,610
38,495
37,822
Other operating activities items
(8,550)
(1,659)
(7,252)
(14,686)
(11,883)
Net cash generated from operating activities
13,486
20,005
13,079
46,939
40,719
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(12,297)
(16,587)
(18,771)
(42,489)
(39,100)
Other investment activities items
(156)
1,902
488
1,541
2,464
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,453)
(14,685)
(18,283)
(40,948)
(36,636)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) debts
12,412
(18,900)
26,553
7,401
20,860
Dividends paid
(8,521)
-
(10,623)
(8,521)
(10,623)
Other financing activities items
(5,917)
(457)
(3,356)
(6,178)
(4,404)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(2,026)
(19,357)
12,574
(7,298)
5,833
Foreign currency exchange effect
243
(1,569)
(1,240)
(1,351)
(214)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(750)
(15,606)
6,130
(2,658)
9,702
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
58,223
73,829
55,090
60,131
51,518
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
57,473
58,223
61,220
57,473
61,220
Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet
55,814
58,223
61,220
55,814
61,220
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale
1,659
-
-
1,659
-
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
[3] Current portion of long-term borrowings include long-term loans and notes payable.
[4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@aseglobal.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com