TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$150,665 million for 3Q21, up by 22% year-over-year and up by 19% sequentially.  Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$14,176 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,712 million in 3Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,338 million in 2Q21.  Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.29 (or US$0.236 per ADS), compared to NT$1.57 for 3Q20 and NT$2.40 for 2Q21.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.20 (or US$0.230 per ADS), compared to NT$1.54 for 3Q20 and NT$2.30 for 2Q21.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 49%, 9%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.



  • Cost of revenue was NT$119,881 million for the quarter, up from NT$102,122 million in 2Q21.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$73,552 million for the quarter, representing 49% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$16,955 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues. 

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,710 million for the quarter.

  • Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 20.4% in 3Q21 from 19.5% in 2Q21.



  • Operating margin was 12.2% in 3Q21, compared to 10.4% in 2Q21.



  • In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$562 million.

- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$66 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$349 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$414 million.

- Other net non-operating income of NT$479 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.  Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$48 million.

  • Income before tax was NT$18,474 million for 3Q21, compared to NT$13,344 million in 2Q21.  We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,630 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,648 million in 2Q21.



  • In 3Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$14,176 million, compared to NT$6,712 million in 3Q20 and NT$10,338 million in 2Q21.



  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,388,414,582, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries.  Our 3Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$3.29 (or US$0.236 per ADS) were based on 4,314,088,250 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q21.  Our 3Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.20 (or US$0.230 per ADS) were based on 4,370,715,418 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q21.

3Q21 Results Highlights – ATM[2]

  • Cost of revenues was NT$65,378 million for the quarter, up by 11% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$24,441 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$14,512 million for the quarter, representing 16% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,615 million for the quarter.

  • Gross margin increased 1.8 percentage points to 27.4% in 3Q21 from 25.6% in 2Q21.



  • Operating margin was 17.3% in 3Q21, compared to 15.0% in 2Q21.

3Q21 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,244 million, up by 24% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$48,978 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$2,337 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$886 million for the quarter.

  • Gross margin increased 0.5 percentage points to 9.6% in 3Q21 from 9.1% in 2Q21.



  • Operating margin was 4.3% in 3Q21, compared to 2.6% in 2Q21.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 3Q21 totaled US$468 million, of which US$294 million were used in packaging operations, US$101 million in testing operations, US$60 million in EMS operations and US$13 million in interconnect materials operations and others.



  • As of September 30, 2021, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$261,539 million.



  • Current ratio was 1.35 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.71 as of September 30, 2021.



  • Total number of employees was 104,471 as of September 30, 2021, compared to 103,164 as of June 30, 2021.

Business Review

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 3Q21, compared to 43% in 2Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q21 individually.



  • Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 3Q21 and 2Q21.



  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 3Q21 and 2Q21. 

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 74% of our total net revenues in 3Q21, compared to 70% in 2Q21.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q21.



  • Our top 10 customers contributed 81% of our total net revenues in 3Q21, compared to 78% in 2Q21.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.  The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.  With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



3Q/21

2Q/21

3Q/20

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

32,655

27,350

23,230

ATM Consolidated Operations



3Q/21

2Q/21

3Q/20

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

90,092

78,988

71,820

Revenues by Application







Communication

51%

50%

53%

Computing

15%

14%

14%

Automotive, Consumer & Others

34%

36%

33%

Revenues by Type







Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

36%

33%

37%

Wirebonding

39%

42%

37%

Discrete and Others

8%

8%

8%

Testing

15%

15%

17%

Material

2%

2%

1%

Capacity & EBITDA







CapEx (US$ Millions)*

407

570

362

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

28,588

24,671

19,775

Number of Wirebonders

29,943

29,056

25,117

Number of Testers

6,149

6,001

5,715

EMS Operations



3Q/21

2Q/21

3Q/20

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

61,127

49,154

53,137

Revenues by End Application







Communication

38%

39%

40%

Computing & Storage

10%

10%

6%

Consumer

33%

28%

40%

Industrial

12%

16%

9%

Automotive

5%

5%

4%

Others

2%

2%

1%

Capacity 







CapEx (US$ Millions)*

60

39

52

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



Sep. 30

2021



Jun. 30

2021



Sep. 30

2020



Sep. 30

2021



Sep. 30

2020



Net revenues:





















Packaging

73,996



64,149



56,172



197,178



161,407



Testing

13,416



11,676



12,351



36,222



36,604



EMS

61,116



49,147



53,126



157,947



125,550



Others

2,137



1,954



1,546



5,714



4,540



Total net revenues

150,665



126,926



123,195



397,061



328,101

























Cost of revenues

(119,881)



(102,122)



(103,475)



(319,586)



(273,416)



Gross profit

30,784



24,804



19,720



77,475



54,685

























Operating expenses:





















Research and development

(5,495)



(5,076)



(4,926)



(15,340)



(14,372)



Selling, general and administrative

(6,863)



(6,554)



(5,653)



(19,626)



(16,682)



Total operating expenses

(12,358)



(11,630)



(10,579)



(34,966)



(31,054)



Operating income

18,426



13,174



9,141



42,509



23,631

























Net non-operating (expenses) income:





















Interest expense - net

(562)



(569)



(660)



(1,703)



(2,324)



Foreign exchange gain (loss)

66



1,057



561



899



955



Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

(349)

 



(1,050)

 



(406)



(1,008)

 



(237)



Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

414



219



277



782



343



Others

479



513



101



1,520



762



Total non-operating income (expenses)

48



170



(127)



490



(501)



Income before tax

18,474



13,344



9,014



42,999



23,130

























Income tax expense

(3,630)



(2,648)



(1,797)



(8,729)



(4,618)



Income from continuing operations and

before non-controlling interest

14,844



10,696



7,217



34,270



18,512



Non-controlling interest

(668)



(358)



(505)



(1,278)



(964)

























Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent

 

14,176



 

10,338



 

6,712



 

32,992



 

17,548

























Per share data:





















Earnings (losses) per share





















– Basic

NT$3.29



NT$2.40



NT$1.57



NT$7.66



NT$4.12



– Diluted

NT$3.20



NT$2.30



NT$1.54



NT$7.43



NT$4.01

























Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS





















– Basic

US$0.236



US$0.171



US$0.107



US$0.546



US$0.276



– Diluted

US$0.230



US$0.164



US$0.105



US$0.530



US$0.269

























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,370,715



4,362,634



4,281,115



4,370,312



4,284,010

























FX (NTD/USD)

27.79



28.03



29.46



28.04



29.80



 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



Sep. 30

2021



Jun. 30

2021



Sep. 30

2020



Sep. 30

2021



Sep. 30

2020



Net revenues:





















Packaging

75,221



65,936



58,417



202,702



167,749



Testing

13,416



11,677



12,351



36,224



36,610



Direct Material

1,429



1,372



1,020



3,845



3,085



Others

26



3



32



76



101



Total net revenues

90,092



78,988



71,820



242,847



207,545

























Cost of revenues

(65,378)



(58,778)



(57,280)



(179,916)



(164,589)



Gross profit

24,714



20,210



14,540



62,931



42,956

























Operating expenses:





















Research and development

(4,254)



(3,829)



(3,827)



(11,780)



(11,252)



Selling, general and administrative

(4,829)



(4,554)



(3,904)



(13,775)



(12,099)



Total operating expenses

(9,083)



(8,383)



(7,731)



(25,555)



(23,351)



Operating income

15,631



11,827



6,809



37,376



19,605

























 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



Sep. 30

2021



Jun. 30

2021



Sep. 30

2020



Sep. 30

2021



Sep. 30

2020



Net revenues:





















Total net revenues

61,127



49,154



53,137



157,974



125,573

























Cost of revenues

(55,244)



(44,678)



(47,990)



(143,604)



(113,648)



Gross profit

5,883



4,476



5,147



14,370



11,925

























Operating expenses:





















Research and development

(1,270)



(1,274)



(1,126)



(3,641)



(3,194)



Selling, general and administrative

(1,955)



(1,929)



(1,695)



(5,622)



(4,392)



Total operating expenses

(3,225)



(3,203)



(2,821)



(9,263)



(7,586)



Operating income

2,658



1,273



2,326



5,107



4,339

























 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)

 



As of Sep. 30, 2021



As of  Jun. 30, 2021

















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





53,419







52,987

Financial assets – current





4,133







4,492

Notes and accounts receivable





108,156







88,644

Inventories





77,830







75,869

Others





16,695







15,369

Total current assets





260,233







237,361

















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity

  method





 

20,915







 

19,982

Property plant and equipment





252,384







244,861

Right-of-use assets





10,321







9,842

Intangible assets





77,283







78,254

Others





29,331







21,557

Total assets





650,467







611,857

















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings





36,610







40,460

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings





6,539

 







8,563

 

Notes and accounts payable





83,060







70,893

Others





66,417







62,778

Total current liabilities





192,626







182,694

















Bonds payable





48,498







48,474

Long-term borrowings[3]





137,015







106,124

Other liabilities





21,489







20,060

Total liabilities





399,628







357,352

















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent





235,186







238,993

Non-controlling interests





15,653







15,512

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity





650,467







611,857

































Current Ratio





1.35







1.30

Net Debt to Equity Ratio





0.71







0.60

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)

 





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





Sep. 30



Jun. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30



Sep. 30





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:























Profit before income tax



18,474



13,344



9,014



42,999



23,130



Depreciation & amortization



13,864



13,460



13,022



40,454



38,495



Other operating activities items



(17,298)



(8,573)



(8,550)



(34,430)



(14,686)



Net cash generated from operating activities



15,040



18,231



13,486



49,023



46,939



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:























Net payments for property, plant and equipment



(20,294)



(18,440)



(12,297)



(52,787)



(42,489)



Other investment activities items



(348)



(1,259)



(156)



(1,812)



1,540



Net cash used in investing activities



(20,642)



(19,699)



(12,453)



(54,599)



(40,949)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:























Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings



25,319



(16,640)



12,412



28,279



7,401



Dividends paid



(18,083)



-



(8,521)



(18,083)



(8,521)



Other financing activities items



(854)



(1,022)



(5,917)



(263)



(6,178)



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities



6,382



(17,662)



(2,026)



9,933



(7,298)



Foreign currency exchange effect



(348)



(1,666)



243



(2,476)



(1,350)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



432



(20,796)



(750)



1,881



(2,658)



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



52,987



73,783



58,223



51,538



60,131



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period



53,419



52,987



57,473



53,419



57,473



Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet



53,419



52,987



55,814



53,419



55,814



Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale



-



-



1,659



-



1,659



 

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.).  Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period.  Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements.  In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

[3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

 

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com 

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678 

http://www.aseglobal.com

