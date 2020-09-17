OSLO, Norway, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice chairman of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S, Chris Christopher has exercised 12 822 warrants issued on October 8, 2013 with a subscription price of NOK 36.50 per share. The subscription price as well as taxes associated with the transaction were covered by the sale yesterday of 9 000 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 77.30 per share. Following the transaction, Chris Christopher owns 90 244 Asetek shares and 32 989 options and warrants.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
9220  Aalborg 
Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---mandatory-notification-of-trade--board-member-exercises-warrants,c3195794

The following files are available for download:

 

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.