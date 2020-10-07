OSLO, Norway, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Asetek A/S hereby gives notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on October 29, 2020 at 09:30 AM in Aalborg, Denmark.

The purpose of the meeting is to increase the Company's long-term strategic flexibility by an amendment to the articles of association to authorize future share issues of up to 10% of the current capital during the coming five years.

The notice convening the general meeting, the agenda and the full text of the proposal can be downloaded from https://ir.asetek.com/EGM2020.

On the day of the notice of the extraordinary general meeting there are 26,432,195 shares and 26,432,195 voting rights in Asetek A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com 

