OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
632,260
62.8774
4,274,851.10
88:
21 September 2020
3,748
83.4822
33,604.52
89:
22 September 2020
4,857
84.8747
44,232.97
90:
23 September 2020
4,964
89.0026
46,875.93
91:
24 September 2020
6,000
89.4072
55,951.03
92:
25 September 2020
4,800
86.2890
43,158.31
Total accumulated over week
39/2020
24,369
86.8959
223,822.75
Total accumulated during the
656,629
63.7688
4,498,673.85
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 834,247 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.06% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
The programme is hereby concluded.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
