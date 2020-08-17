OSLO, Norway, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
476,048
57.6126
2,896,537.28
58:
10 August 2020
7,000
60.7002
47,121.57
59:
11 August 2020
7,000
60.5462
47,086.78
60:
12 August 2020
6,576
67.6780
49,890.16
61:
13 August 2020
5,968
75.3150
50,656.39
62:
14 August 2020
4,695
76.4062
40,285.05
Total accumulated over week
33/2020
31,239
67.2871
235,039.95
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
507,287
58.2084
3,131,577.23
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 684,905 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3170003
The following files are available for download: