OSLO, Norway, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

             

                                   

Trading day


                                   

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement


 

507,287

 

58.2084

 

3,131,577.23

 

                                   

63:

                                   

17 August 2020


 

4,951

 

76.2644

 

42,667.11

 

                                   

64:

                                   

18 August 2020


 

4,902

 

83.6278

 

46,364.61

 

                                   

65:

                                   

19 August 2020


 

4,940

 

83.3811

 

46,503.81

 

                                   

66:

                                   

20 August 2020


 

5,000

 

82.2190

 

45,837.09

 

                                   

67:

                                   

21 August 2020


 

6,958

 

76.7444

 

59,112.42

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week

34/2020

 

26,751

 

80.1657

 

240,485.04

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

534,038

 

59.3083

 

3,372,062.27

 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 711,656 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.76% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

