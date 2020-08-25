OSLO, Norway, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
507,287
58.2084
3,131,577.23
63:
17 August 2020
4,951
76.2644
42,667.11
64:
18 August 2020
4,902
83.6278
46,364.61
65:
19 August 2020
4,940
83.3811
46,503.81
66:
20 August 2020
5,000
82.2190
45,837.09
67:
21 August 2020
6,958
76.7444
59,112.42
Total accumulated over week
34/2020
26,751
80.1657
240,485.04
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
534,038
59.3083
3,372,062.27
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 711,656 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.76% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
