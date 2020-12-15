OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
132,664
84.7818
1,231,776.80
32:
7 December 2020
3,289
95.2490
35,869.87
33:
8 December 2020
2,554
103.2109
30,024.11
34:
9 December 2020
4,000
103.6583
47,185.26
35:
10 December 2020
3,778
103.1314
44,417.87
36:
11 December 2020
4,000
102.5731
46,650.25
Total accumulated over week 50/2020
17,621
101.6645
204,147.35
Total accumulated during the
150,285
86.7613
204,147.35
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 984,532 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.72% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
