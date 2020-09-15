OSLO, Norway, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

Total, latest announcement


 

584,704

 

61.5261

 

 

3,856,210.56

                                   

78:

                                   

7 September 2020

4,919

 

82.8886

 

 

45,706.42

                                   

79:

                                   

8 September 2020

3,951

 

81.3397

 

 

35,383.18

                                   

80:

                                   

9 September 2020

5,000

 

77.5749

 

 

42,898.92

                                   

81:

                                   

10 September 2020

4,957

 

76.8426

 

 

42,509.42

                                   

82:

                                   

11 September 2020

4,793

 

78.7639

 

 

41,753.20

                                   

23,620

 

79.3988

 

 

208,251.15

                                   

608,324

 

62.2201

 

 

4,064,461.71







With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 785,922 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.05% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

