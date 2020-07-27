OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
380,366
55.8792
2,218,664
43:
20 July 2020
5,000
68.1633
36,809
44:
21 July 2020
5,438
68.3650
40,634
45:
22 July 2020
5,500
64.4169
38,866
46:
23 July 2020
5,445
64.3508
38,228
47:
24 July 2020
5,385
63.5499
37,267
Total accumulated over week
30/2020
26,768
65.7309
191,803
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
407,134
56.5269
2,410,467
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 584,752 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.27% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Week 30