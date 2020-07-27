OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day


                                   

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

 

Amount (USD)                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement


 

380,366

 

55.8792

 

2,218,664






                                   

43:

                                   

20 July 2020


 

5,000

 

68.1633

 

 

36,809

                                   

44:

                                   

21 July 2020


 

5,438

 

68.3650

 

 

40,634

                                   

45:

                                   

22 July 2020


 

5,500

 

64.4169

 

 

38,866

                                   

46:

                                   

23 July 2020


 

5,445

 

64.3508

 

 

38,228

                                   

47:

                                   

24 July 2020


 

5,385

 

63.5499

 

 

37,267

                                   

Total accumulated over week

30/2020

 

26,768

 

65.7309

 

 

191,803

                                   

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

407,134

 

56.5269

 

 

2,410,467

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 584,752 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.27% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

