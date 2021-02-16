OSLO, Norway, Feb.16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.











                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement

275,581

 

97.8794

 

3,061,168.60

 

                                   

73:

                                   

8 February 2021

 

4,500

 

110.4613

 

58,456.1200

 

                                   

74:

                                   

9 February 2021

 

4,000

 

107.7558

 

50,860.7376

 

                                   

75:

                                   

10 February 2021

 

4,000

 

107.0447

 

50,782.0057

 

                                   

76:

                                   

11 February 2021

 

4,000

 

109.9267

 

52,061.2851

 

                                   

77:

                                   

12 February 2021

 

4,000

 

108.6320

 

51,143.9456

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 6/2021

20,500

 

108.8055

 

263,304.0940

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the

                                    share buy-back programme

296,081

 

98.6359

 

3,324,472.69

 











With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,109,828 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.14% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

 

 

