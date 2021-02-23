OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares
Average purchase
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
296,081
98.6359
3,324,472.69
78:
15 February 2021
2,882
107.4945
36,866.10
79:
16 February 2021
4,000
108.4276
51,394.68
80:
17 February 2021
3,500
112.5951
46,304.73
81:
18 February 2021
4,000
112.8759
53,232.27
82:
19 February 2021
4,000
111.8473
53,015.62
Total accumulated over week 7/2021
18,382
110.7869
240,813.41
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
314,463
99.3462
3,565,286.10
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,148,710 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
