AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a new order from a current HPC OEM partner for a new, high-density cluster, for an undisclosed end customer.
The order value is approximately USD 350,000 depending on final configuration, with delivery expected to be completed in Q4 2020. Annual group revenue guidance remains unchanged.

About Asetek
Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).  

www.asetek.com 

For further information, please contact:
CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen
+45 2125 7076, email: ceo@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg
Denmark

