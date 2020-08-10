World-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, ASHBA introduces his unique version of EDM with “Hypnotic” on August 14, 2020. His debut single is mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy® nominee Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, Lil Jon). As one of the rock industry’s most technically brilliant guitarists, ASHBA, signed to EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe, is the first artist to combine multiple genres with EDM into one unique, explosive sound.