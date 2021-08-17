LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of the company's extraordinary 886 percent three-year revenue growth, Ashby & Graff® Real Estate has ranked #541 on Inc. Magazine's highly coveted 2021 Inc. 5000. When broken down by state and industry, Ashby & Graff ranks #89 in California and #21 in the real estate industry.
The most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.
"The growth of Ashby & Graff really speaks to the changing landscape in the real estate industry, and an increasing awareness among agents of the options and leverage they have to join companies that truly bring them value," said John Graff, CEO of Ashby & Graff. "When you put the agent first, everything else falls into place."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, this year's list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Their average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, while median revenue reached $11.1 million. Over the past three years, these companies collectively added more than 610,000 jobs to the economy.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," added Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 – including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria – can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
For more information on Ashby & Graff's real estate brokerage, visit http://www.ashbygraff.com.
About Ashby & Graff
Founded in 2017, Ashby & Graff is California's preferred 100% commission and virtual real estate brokerage. Unlike other firms that collect up to 40 percent of commissions, the company charges their agents a simple flat fee per transaction, providing three commission plans based on anticipated volume. In addition, the rapidly growing firm is the only brokerage offering an instant, automated sign-up process that allows agents to join 24/7 and have their license transferred to their office within 15 minutes of signing up.
Media Contact
John Graff, Ashby & Graff Real Estate, +1 3108569153 Ext: 0, john@ashbygraff.com
SOURCE Ashby & Graff