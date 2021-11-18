DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, today announced its national partnership with Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley).
As the World's Largest Manufacturer of Furniture, Ashley offers one of the largest product assortments to more than 20,000 storefronts throughout 155 countries. The company's 75+ year history includes industry recognition as a major investor in innovative technologies, leading to its position as a leader in advanced automated manufacturing and direct-to-consumer delivery. Recent accolades also include being named as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes in 2021.
Engage3's Price Image Management Suite will allow Ashley to track their price position and assortment with precision, confidence, and breadth. The platform will provide actionable insights to optimize both price and assortment on a dynamic basis via a combination of AI, omnichannel competitive data, and analytics.
"We have a massive and differentiated assortment that requires a combination of precision and scale to support and Engage3 stood out as having the most complete omni-channel pricing solution in the market," said Justin Woods, Vice President of Omnichannel Pricing Strategy with Ashley.
"We are proud to partner with innovators like Ashley, who recognize the importance of tracking and optimizing their Price Image using high quality competitive data to help them better serve their customers," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "We look forward to helping them on their mission to provide their customers with more value for their money by supporting their strategic pricing and assortment initiatives."
Ashley Furniture Industries feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes in 2021. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at http://www.ashleyfurnitureindustriesllc.com and "like" Ashley Furniture Industries on Facebook.
About Engage3
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.
Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item-linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image Management (PIM) solutions help retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
More information is available at http://www.engage3.com.
Media Contact
Julian Green, Engage3, 916-837-6767, JGreen@engage3.com
SOURCE Engage3