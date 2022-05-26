Appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor
CHENNAI, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced their new distribution partnership with ETG group's logistics, warehousing and distribution vertical, ETG Logistics (ETGL). ETG is a global conglomerate operating across various segments, with a deep focus on uplifting Sub-Saharan Africa. An agreement was signed between the two companies for cooperation of Distribution of products in the Southern African region. ETGL will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in 6 key Southern African countries as part of this strategic cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amandeep Singh, Head International Operations, Ashok Leyland said, "We have ambitious growth plans for the African Market. Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offers superior value proposition to customers. ETG group's extensive connect in these markets will complement our growth plans. We are already present in most of the East and West African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with Best in Class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers."
Mr. Rajeev Saxena, CEO of ETGL, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Ashok Leyland Ltd. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of Commercial Vehicles solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the territory."
About Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is one of the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks. Headquartered in Chennai, and a footprint that extends across 50 countries, Ashok Leyland is one of the most fully integrated manufacturing companies, and has a well-diversified portfolio across the automobile industry.
About ETG
ETG has developed into a global player with a diverse portfolio of expertise across multiple industries, encompassing agricultural inputs, logistics, distribution, merchandising, energy, food processing and supply chain optimisation. The group has a presence in 48 countries across 6 continents. For more information, please visit our website www.etgworld.com or send a mail to info@etgworld.com.
