DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Budget Constraints in the Asia-Pacific Region Driving the Development of the Defense Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on the defense technology industrial base (DTIB) and identifies areas of opportunities in the land, air, and naval security segments and technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a growth opportunities study investigating the potential impact of future technologies on the market, and how they will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies that are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will benefit from this study.
This research study includes:
- Product scope: Industry Mega Trends and defense Mega Trends
- Geographic scope: Asia-Pacific
- End-user scope: All industries interested in emerging technologies
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the trends in the Asia-Pacific technological industrial base?
- What will happen to the DTIB in the Asia-Pacific in the next five years?
- What are challenges to global exports and future exporters that will emerge in the next five years?
- Which triggers will drive growth within the region in the next 5 years?
- What are the challenges to procurement that will emerge in the next 5 years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Country Summary
- Key Summary
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Trends in the APAC Defense Market
- Naval Modernization on the Rise
- Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures
- Increasing Adoption of UAS
- Integrated EEZ Operations
- Enhanced Amphibious and 'Island Hopping' Capability Requirements
- C6ISR Development
4. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Training and Simulation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Force Multiplier Requirements
- Growth Opportunity 3 - C6ISR
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Lighter, Transportable, Modular
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Region Brief
- Brief
- Economic Situation and COVID-19
- COVID-19
6. Country Profiles
- Australia - Strategic Context
- Australia - Current Defense Procurements
- Australia - DTIB and Opportunities
- Japan - Strategic Context
- Japan - Current Defense Procurements
- Japan - DTIB and Opportunities
- New Zealand - Strategic Context
- New Zealand - Current Defense Procurements
- New Zealand - DTIB and Opportunities
- South Korea - Strategic Context
- South Korea - Current Defense Procurements
- South Korea - DTIB and Opportunities
- Singapore - Strategic Context
- Singapore - Current Defense Procurements
- Singapore - DTIB and Opportunities
- Malaysia - Strategic Context
- Malaysia - Current Defense Procurements
- Malaysia - DTIB and Opportunities
- The Philippines - Strategic Context
- The Philippines - Current Defense Procurements
- The Philippines - DTIB and Opportunities
- Indonesia - Strategic Context
- Indonesia - Current Defense Procurements
- Indonesia - DTIB and Opportunities
- Thailand - Strategic Context
- Thailand - Current Defense Procurements
- Thailand - DTIB and Opportunities
- Vietnam - Strategic Context
- Vietnam - Current Defense Procurements
- Vietnam - DTIB and Opportunities
7. The Last Word
- List of Exhibits
