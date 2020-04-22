NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital English language learning market in APAC was valued at US$ 1,678.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2020–2027 to reach US$ 5,974.6 million by 2027.
The education sector in APAC is transforming exponentially owing to various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to digitally drive the sector.Governments of various countries, such as China, South Korea, and Australia, have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which have helped in boosting the English education systems.
For instance, Australian governmental initiative Digital Education Revolution (DER), which was initiated a decade ago, has fostered several schools and universities in leveraging digital education.Similarly, Chinese government has initiated several policies to drive the digital education majorly focusing on English language learning, which has propelled the rise in the number of companies offering the same to Chinese students.
For example, 51Talk is one of the most prominent APAC digital English language learning institutions in China; and 17Zuoye is another digital platform for Chinese students, teachers, and parents that provides online exercises and homework.These initiatives have driven the educational technology to a great extent.
In the current scenario, India is pacing up to create a substantial market space for digital education. Various initiatives have been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalized technologies in the educational sector. SWAYAM is the most prominent digital learning platform and initiative undertaken by Indian government to help the students opt for online courses covering all higher education subjects. International universities are also allowed to offer their respective courses and examination through SWAYAM platform, which is facilitating the students to learn and opt for examinations from international universities. This factor increases the English learning, speaking, and writing skills of the students. National digital library is another Indian government initiative implemented with a vision of virtual source of learning resources from a single-window facility. This initiative is also gaining prominence in the current state, and the same is expected to boost the digital English language learning market growth in India. A few other initiatives undertaken by Indian government to boost digital education include e-Shodh Sindhu, FOSSEE, and Virtual Lab. Thus, with the increasing initiatives by different governments of APAC countries is foreseen to facilitate the digital English language learning market in APAC to upsurge during the forecast period.
Digital transformation has influenced the educational sector in APAC heavily in the recent years.Australia and China are the most prominent countries to implement digital education in schools and universities, which include English language learning.
However, China and South Korea lead the digital English language learning market in APAC. India on the other hand has recently implemented several initiatives to boost the digital education in the country under the initiative "Digital India." Additionally, the penetration of internet has spurred the demand for e-learning in the country, which is positively impacting on the digital English language learning market in APAC. Also, the availability of the online examinations and scrutinizing individual English proficiency has gained popularity in APAC countries.
India, China, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, and North Korea are economically developing countries and witnessing growing economies owing to various government-led initiatives toward progressive development.Factors such as initiatives focusing on digital infrastructures and various internet usage awareness campaigns lay strong platforms for the development of digitalization.
Companies from the western part of the world have been keener on investing and opening their branches in the Asian countries. This is expected to positively influence the need for digital English language learning systems in the coming years.
The digital English language learning market players in APAC have been experiencing substantial growth in the recent years owing to the increase in procurement of their services by the corporate sector.Corporate communication is one of the most critical functions faced by various employees working in APAC organizations.
Pertaining to this fact, several companies operating in different countries in APAC are undertaking initiatives to enhance the proficiency of English language among the employees.This factor is boosting the digital English language learning market through corporate sectors in in APAC.
The companies offering corporate English language learning services design their modules to enhance the communication skills of employees at various levels.The corporate English language learning training is majorly focused toward the information technology enabled services (ITES) including business process outsourcing individuals and knowledge process outsourcing individuals and also toward the professionals engaged in interaction with English-speaking country clients.
The rising of ITES in different countries in APAC is anticipated to create substantial market space for digital English language learning market players in APAC in the coming years.
The key companies operating in the digital English language learning market in APAC that are profiled in the report include Cambridge University Press, Cengage/ National Geographic Learning, EF Education First, English Language Institute China, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Oxford University Press, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, Springer Nature Limited, and Transparent Language, Inc. Several other players are also functioning and contributing significant revenue shares year-on-year in the digital English language learning market in APAC.
The overall digital English language learning market size in APAC has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the digital English language learning market in APAC.
It also provides an overview and forecast for the studied market based on all the segmentations provided for the APAC region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.
The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in digital English language.
